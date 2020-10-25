USC coach Will Muschamp has made no secret of the need for speed on the flanks for his offense in 2021.
That’s why he, offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and receivers coach Joe Cox continue to search for prospects they think will be big-play receivers. They have been recruiting Keon Coleman of Opelousas, Louisiana, for months, even through the period when he was committed to Kansas. Coleman decommitted earlier this month and the Gamecocks have remained prominent among his suitors. Coleman also is a big-time basketball prospect who averaged 26 points per game last season. He plans to play both sports in college and has talked with Gamecock basketball coach Frank Martin about that. But he said his decision will be based more on the football side of things compared to basketball.
Clemson target CB Kamari Lassiter of Tuscaloosa committed to Georgia.
Clemson commitments RB Will Shipley and center Ryan Linthicum announced they will not play their senior season in the spring and will enroll at Clemson in January.
USC and Clemson are among the ten schools to make the short list with 2022 RB Emmanuel Henderson (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) of Hartford, Alabama. Henderson narrowed his list from nearly 30 offers. USC was the first program to offer him, and that game on a visit for last season’s Florida game. Henderson is ranked as the No. 1 running back prospect in the 2022 class in the 247Sports Composite. Last season he rushed for 1,996 yards and 32 touchdowns, and he caught 23 passes for 342 yards and 4 touchdowns. Thus far this season, Henderson has rushed for 840 yards and 12 scores. The other schools on his short list are Auburn, Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Southern Cal and Florida.
USC is one of three SEC schools to offer 2022 WR Quan Lee (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) of Gainesville, Florida. Kentucky and Tennessee also have offered along with Coastal Carolina and FAU. The last two seasons combined, Lee caught 35 passes for 871 yards and 6 touchdowns. Last season he also averaged 38 yards per kickoff return. Lee has the big play abilities USC receivers coach Joe Cox is looking for in his next group, and he has been in touch with Lee. Lee is ranked a 3-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 79 receiver nationally in the 2022 class. He’s ranked 63 among all prospects in Florida for the class.
Clemson has offered two quarterbacks in the 2022 class thus far in Ty Simpson of Martin, Tennessee and Braden Davis of Clermont, Florida. Dabo Swinney, Brandon Streeter and Tony Elliott are strongly considering a third candidate in the class in Cade Klubnik (6-foot-3, 180 pounds) of Austin, Texas. The four-star prospect has talked with the Clemson coaches on the phone a lot, and with an unexpected open date this Friday, he and his parents visited Saturday for the Syracuse game on their own dime.
Two of Clemson’s starting offensive linemen hail from the state of Ohio, Jackson Carman and Matt Bockhorst. Both were among the best players in the state when seniors with Carman rated a 5-star and Bockhorst a 4-star. Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell has his eye on another major prospect in Ohio in 4-star OT Blake Miller (6-foot-6, 315 pounds) of Strongsville, Ohio. He visited Clemson as a freshman and camped there before his sophomore season. And last week he named the Tigers in his top five along with Ohio State, Michigan, Florida and Auburn. As for when he plans to make a decision, Miller said for is definitely plans to commit prior to his senior season, and a decision could come sooner than that. Miller is ranked the No. 23 offensive tackle in the 2022 in the 247Sports Composite, and he’s ranked as the No. 9 prospect in Ohio.
USC picked the perfect time to play its best game of the season in the win over Auburn. In the house as a spectator was 5-star SAF Kamari Wilson (6-foot-1, 180 pounds), a native of Fort Pierce, Florida, who is playing at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Wilson’s best friend is USC freshman defensive end Gilbur Edmond. When Edmond committed to the Gamecocks in January, Wilson expressed strong interest in them as well at that time. Since then, he has blown up as a national prospect with Clemson, Alabama, LSU, Texas, Florida State, Michigan, Southern Cal, Florida, Auburn, Nebraska and about 30 other major programs making offers.
USC offered 2022 DT Felix Hixon (6-foot-4, 285 pounds) of Jackson, Georgia. He also has Power Five offers from Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin.
USC target 2022 RB Tevin White of Stafford, Virginia, was offered by NC State.
2022 Four-star TE Donovan Green (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) of Dickinson, Texas, who holds an offer from USC, plans to announce his top six on Oct. 28.