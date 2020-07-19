Clemson lost a commitment from CB Jordan Hancock of Suwanee, Georgia, last week, and he committed to Ohio State Sunday. Hancock joined DE Korey Foreman as decommitments from the Clemson class, though Foreman is still considering the Tigers and has them in his top seven. Hancock was offered by Clemson on Jan. 7, and at that time he called Clemson his “dream school.” He committed to Clemson March 11 choosing the Tigers at that time over Ohio State, Alabama, Florida State, Georgia and North Carolina. His commitment came just a few days after he had visited for a junior day. He had also visited Clemson in January.
Clemson reacted by offering CB Kamari Lassiter (6-foot, 186 pounds) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and immediately got back into the conversation with him. Lassiter camped with the Tigers last summer, and he has been hearing some from them all along. Corners coach Mike Reed was back on the phone with him Thursday night. Last season Lassiter had 4 interceptions and broke up 6 passes. He also plays receiver and had 41 catches for 513 yards and 15 touchdowns. He’s rated a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and ranked the No. 25 cornerback prospect in the country.
Clemson target CB Ga’Quincy McKinstry of Pinson, Alabama, narrowed his list to Alabama, Auburn and LSU. He’s also a basketball prospect.
Clemson is looking to strike big again in the heart of Texas with four-star safety Andrew Mukuba (5-foot-11, 181 pounds) of Austin, Texas. Mukuba is ranked the No. 12 safety nationally in the 247Sports Composite. He has Clemson in his top 12 along with Arkansas, UCLA, LSU, Michigan State, Georgia, Alabama, Arizona State, TCU, Auburn, Texas and Missouri. Mukuba added that one of the major attractions for him at Clemson is Venables. He loves the way he coaches and the way he handles everything with the defense. Last season Mukuba recorded 26 tackles with 2 interceptions. He also plays receiver and had 33 catches for 641 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Five-star OL Amarius Mims of Cochran, Georgia, released his top six and Clemson is among those not making the cut. He’s down to Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida State, Tennessee and Oklahoma. Also not making it from his previous top 10 are LSU, Oregon and Florida. He plans to announce Aug. 15.
Three-star DT Luther McCoy (6-foot-4, 280 pounds) of Saint Augustine, Florida, released his top ten and USC made his short list. The Gamecocks are joined by Nebraska, Minnesota, Florida State, Tennessee, Duke, Georgia Tech, Baylor, NC State and Penn State. McCoy has not visited USC so all he knows about the Gamecocks has come from his own due diligence and conversations with defensive line coach Tracy Rocker and head coach Will Muschamp. In the 247Sports Composite, McCoy is ranked the No. 62 defensive tackle prospect in the country and the 167th top prospect in Florida in his class.
OT Cedrick Nicely (6-foot-5, 305 pounds) of Gainesville, Georgia, said he communicates daily with USC offensive line coach Eric Wolford. He also hears daily from Georgia Tech and South Florida. Nicely said he’s still not close on his decision and likely will wait until his season for a commitment. He also feels strongly about Georgia Tech.
WR Malachi Bennett (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) of Fairfield, Alabama, has named his top five of USC, Ole Miss, Georgia, Louisville and UAB. Of those five, Bennett said USC and Ole Miss are the two making the strongest effort to land his commitment which he plans to announce Friday. Ole Miss is believed to have the edge with him. Still, USC receivers coach Joe Cox has come on and built a tight relationship with Bennett. Last season Bennett had 45 catches for 821 yards and 9 touchdowns. Bennett has an official visit set with USC for Oct. 10 and that’s the only official visit he has set at this point.
RB Antario Brown (5-foot-11, 213 pounds) of Savannah, Georgia, has set Aug. 5 for his college commitment. And in preparation for that, he has cut his list to a final two of USC and Virginia Tech. He also has offers from West Virginia, NC State and Savannah State. Brown said the Gamecocks and Hokies have recruited him hard and he has built good relationships with his recruiters from both. Brown has not yet visited either school. He said right now he is scheduled to visit USC unofficially Sept. 3, and he has an official visit with the Gamecocks planned for Sept. 19.