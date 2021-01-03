Nothing like some big recruiting news to ease the pain of a big on-field defeat.
The day after Clemson’s crushing loss to Ohio State, the Tigers got a feel-good moment Saturday afternoon when one of the top offensive tackles in the 2021 class, Tristan Leigh (6-foot-5, 275 pounds) of Fairfax, Virginia, announced his commitment to the Tigers on the national broadcast Declaration Day on NBC.
Leigh picked the Tigers over Oklahoma, Ohio State, LSU, Alabama and Florida. He said in making his announcement the Clemson culture stood out to him the most. Leigh is ranked the No. 11 prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite, the No. 4 offensive tackle and the No. 1 prospect in Virginia. Clemson announced his official signing this afternoon and he becomes the 19th signee for the class.
The nation’s top-ranked prospect for 2021 DE Korey Foreman of Corona, California, decided to stay close to home and announced for Southern Cal Saturday afternoon as part of the Declaration Day event broadcast on NBC. Foreman was the last of nine top prospects to announce their decision. The one-time Clemson commitment also considered LSU, Georgia and Arizona State down the stretch of his recruiting.
USC target DE Deonte Anderson of Fort Meade, Florida, also made his announcement on the show and he opted for Mississippi State over the Gamecocks and UCF.
And another commitment of note Saturday was made by 2022 Clemson target CB Jaheim Singletary of Jacksonville, Florida. He announced for Ohio State over the Tigers, Florida and Georgia.
USC has been looking into the NCAA Transfer Portal for some immediate help at wide receiver, and new coach Shane Beamer has hit on a player he must think can contribute in 2021. Thursday former Georgia Tech WR Ahmarean Brown (5-foot-10, 170 pounds) announced on his Instagram and Twitter pages that he will transfer to USC. Brown is a native of Tampa and a graduate of Jefferson High School, the same school that produced former Gamecock quarterback Stephen Garcia. Brown played two seasons at Tech coming on board when the new coaching staff there was hired. This past season he caught 11 passes for 183 yards and 1 touchdown. As a freshman in 2019, Brown caught 21 passes for 396 yards and tied Calvin Johnson for the most receiving touchdowns as a freshman with seven. In two games in his career against Clemson, Brown had 2 catches for 30 yards. At Jefferson High School, Brown caught 74 passes over his final two seasons for 1348 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was rated a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite as a high school senior. Brown used two years of eligibility at Tech, but of course, the 2020 season doesn’t count again him, some he’ll come to Columbia with three years to play if he so chooses. He is expected to enroll at USC in January and participate in spring practice and will be eligible to play in 2021.
Former Temple DE Arnold Ebiketie (6-foot-4, 240 pounds) was one of the prime prospects in the graduate transfer portal, and he talked with USC defensive line coach Tracy Rocker. But he committed to Penn State on New Year’s Eve.
DE Jimmori Robinson (6-foot-6, 248 pounds) of Alexandria, Virginia, committed to UTSA Dec. 15, but he decommitted 13 days later, and one of the reason for that was the recruiting presence of new USC coach Shane Beamer. Beamer offered Robinson soon after coming on board and continued his recruiting efforts even after Robinson committed to the Road Runners. Now that Robinson is open again, there’s a good chance Beamer can, or has, convinced him to become a Gamecock. Along with USC, Robinson said UTSA, Florida State, Auburn and Jackson State remain under consideration. He plans to inform the school he chooses on Feb. 12 and sign the next day.
LB Kolbe Fields (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) of Metairie, Louisiana, has risen quickly up the USC recruiting board. Fields has been committed to Memphis but did not sign this month because he wanted to see what other options might present themselves.
One of those turned out to be the Gamecocks. They first contacted him this month and Wednesday he got his much desired offer from new Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer. Fields made 105 tackles with 13 tackles for loss and 3 interceptions this season and was named the Defensive MVP of his district.
North Myrtle Beach DE Chase Simmons (6-foot-4, 250 pounds), who has been committed to Coastal Carolina with a blue-shirt offer, continues to hear from a number of Power Five programs that are hinting8 at an offer. Tennessee, Ole Miss, Auburn and Syracuse have been in touch. And so has USC. Simmons has talked with new head coach Shane Beamer. Former linebackers coach Rod Wilson also made contact, and he hears as well from Director of Player Personnel Drew Hughes.
Heathwood Hall RB/LB Ronnie Porter has accepted a PWO offer from USC. This season he rushed for 1,820 yards and 18 touchdowns and 112 tackles with 8 sacks.
Clemson continues to make recruiting inroads in the state of Texas, and in the 2022 class the Tigers are now strongly in the mix for WR Brenen Thompson (5-foot-11, 165 pounds) of Spearman, Texas. Thompson last week named his top 12 schools and Clemson is firmly entrenched there along with Texas A&M, Nebraska, Auburn,, Stanford, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Alabama, Oregon, Texas, Georgia and Texas Tech. Thompson is a speedster with a 100-meter time clocked in the 10.3 seconds vicinity. As he goes through the recruiting process, Thompson said a key factor for him will be the relationship he builds with a particular coaching staff.
2022 DE Mykel Williams (6-foot-5, 255 pounds) of Columbus, Georgia, included Clemson in his top 10. USC also was one of his offers. The others on his list are Ohio State, Georgia, LSU, Penn State, Southern Cal, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia Tech and Arizona State.
Clemson is in top 12 with 2022 SAF Xavier Nwankpa of Pleasant Hill, Iowa. The others on his list are Penn State, Nebraska, Texas, Missouri, Iowa State, LSU, Notre Dame, Iowa, Wisconsin, Ohio State and Arizona State.
2022 CB James Monds (6-foot, 175 pounds) of Fort Pierce, Florida, named Clemson among his top 13 schools. The others on the list are Kansas State, Nebraska, Mississippi State, Penn State, Kansas, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Michigan, Miami, Indiana, Cincinnati and Buffalo.
2022 SAF Jaron Willis (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) of Leesburg, Georgia, has USC in his top 10. The others are Florida State, Ole Miss, Auburn, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, LSU, Florida and Georgia Tech.
USC was included in the top eight released by 2022 WR Kojo Antwi (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) of Suwanee, Georgia. The others on his short list are Georgia, Florida, Southern Cal, Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Oregon. The last two seasons Antwi caught 92 passes for 1,474 yards and 15 touchdowns. He’s rated as a 4-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and ranked the No. 19 wide receiver nationally in his class.
2022 CB Dallan Hayden of Memphis, who has a USC offer, named a top four of Notre Dame, Oregon, Tennessee, and Ohio State.
USC and Clemson target 2022 TE Oscar Delp of Cumming, Georgia, was offered by LSU.