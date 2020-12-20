Clemson secured another highly ranked recruiting class Wednesday with 18 signees. There were no surprises for the Tigers on Signing Day as they inked all 18 of their previously committed players. Typical of the wackiness in recruiting for 2020, Dabo Swinney said he’s yet to meet in person two of his signees, Andrew Mukuba and Nathaniel Wiggins.
The Tigers’ class is ranked 7th by Rivals which breaks the class down with one 5-star, 14 4-stars and three 3-star recruits. 247Sports ranks Clemson 5th with two 5-stars, 14 4-stars and two 3-stars among the signees.
Clemson still has room for a couple of more signees and the Tigers are waiting on a pair of Jan. 2 announcements from DE Korey Foreman and OT Tristan Leigh. Foreman actually signed Wednesday. Clemson, Southern Cal, Arizona State and LSU were considered the strongest schools with him. Leigh will sign in February and has had Clemson, Oklahoma, Florida, Alabama and Ohio State among his top schools.
USC has plenty of work ahead to complete its 2021 class. The Gamecocks signed 8 of their 10 commitments on Wednesday. DE TJ Sanders decided to wait until February but said he’s still committed to USC. And WR Derwin Burgess, who never announced a decommitment, signed with Georgia Southern.
A key Signing Day miss for the Gamecocks was DE Byron Young of Georgia Military College and Carvers Bay. The Gamecocks made a big push for him but he signed with Tennessee.
USC target DE Jimmori Robinson of Monroe JC, NY announced a commitment to Texas-San Antonio. He will not sign until February.
New USC head coach Shane Beamer will be scouring the transfer portal and junior colleges for some immediate help. 13 spots in the class are accounted four when including the four current Gamecocks who account against the 2021 class.
It appears Beamer will pick up another junior college corner on Friday when Isaiah Norris of TL Hanna and Georgia Military College makes his announcement. Norris had been committed to Middle Tennessee State, and had also picked up offers from Tennessee and Washington State. Norris played in 2019 at New Mexico Military JC and had 5 interceptions. He will not play this spring for GMC and will focus on his grades so he can leave in the spring.
Another spot could go to SAF Juwon Gaston (5-foot-11, 187 pounds) of Montgomery, Alabama. He was offered by the Gamecocks recently and considers them the favorite at this point over Tennessee and Charlotte. Gaston said it’s possible he could make a decision and a commitment before February. Gaston was one of the top safeties in Alabama this season with 98 tackles and 5 interceptions. He was chosen to play in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.
LB Trevin Wallace (6-foot-2, 217 pounds) of Jessup, Georgia decommitted from Boston College Nov. 29 and now has a top four of USC, Ole Miss, Kentucky and Auburn. The Gamecocks had recruited Wallace under Will Muschamp but didn’t get him. They’ve gotten a reprieve with his decommitment and with a new head coach. Shane Beamer was on the phone with him Sunday. Wallace is a 4-star in the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked the No. 13 inside linebacker nationally in the class.
North Myrtle Beach DE Chase Simmons (6-foot-4, 250 pounds) has a blueshirt offer from Coastal Carolina, meaning his scholarship there would come from the 2022 class. He did not sign Wednesday. Simmons said he’s talked with Beamer, and also is hearing from USC linebackers coach Rod Wilson, and he’s under consideration for an offer from the Gamecocks. He also has offers from Georgia State, VMI, Charlotte, Furman, Akron and Kent State. Simmons said he remains “stuck on Coastal” right now. He likes the program and the fact it’s close to home. He’s also hearing from Tennessee, Syracuse, Michigan State, Ole Miss and Auburn. Simmons had around 50 tackles and 11 sacks this season.
USC may have some interest in former Illinois WR Ricky Smalling (6-foot-1, 205 pounds). The Chicago native did not play this season and is in the transfer portal. In his career with the Illini he had 88 catches for 1141 yards and 8 touchdowns.
USC has some interest in Georgia Tech transfer WR Ahmarean Brown (5-foot-10, 170 pounds). The sophomore from Tampa, Florida, caught 32 passes for 579 yards and 8 TDs in 2 seasons with Tech. USF also is interested.
USC is among those listed here as having interest in former Alabama and ECU DB Nigel Knott.
USC target WR Qua Davis of Itawamba Community College (Mississippi) committed to Ole Miss.
One time USC target CB Dontae Balfour of Starke, Florida, will wait until February to sign. He’s picked up several major offers in recent weeks in Tennessee, Oregon, Missouri and Auburn.
Blythewood SAF Jordan Burrell, who has an offer from Army, did not sign last week. He’s looking at February with the hope for more offers to consider.
AC Flora TE Banks Pope, who was once committed to Appalachian State, will walk on at Clemson.
DE Elijah Davis of Wagener-Salley is talking with East Mississippi JC and Iowa Western JC.
Former Furman QB Darren Grainger was offered by Georgia State.
Carolina Forest WR/QB Kyle Watkins committed to Wofford.
Friday 2022 WR Adam Randall of Myrtle Beach will make his college commitment announcement. He said he made his decision from the group of Clemson, USC, Oregon and Tennessee. Some of his other offers were Louisville, North Carolina, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Georgia, Missouri, LSU, Miami and Florida State. Randall said only the school he’s chosen knows of his decision.
He has developed a strong relationship in particular with Clemson receivers coach Tyler Grisham who he has grown to know thru camp experiences at Clemson. This season Randall finished with 46 catches for 1009 yards and 9 touchdowns despite playing with a high ankle sprain throughout the playoffs.
He is rated as a 4-star in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 22 receiver in the 2022 class. He’s ranked 5th among the prospects in South Carolina for 2022. Randall plans to sign in December of 2021 and will enroll in college in January of 2022.