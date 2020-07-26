Two big commitment announcements are scheduled for this week.
On Tuesday, defensive tackle Payton Page of Greensboro, North Carolina, will reveal his decision. He has been down to Clemson, Tennessee and North Carolina. Clemson has made Page the complete focus of its recruiting efforts at defensive tackle, as it has held off offering and pursuing any other prospects at the position.
On Saturday, defensive back Damond Harmon of Highland Springs, Virginia, will disclose his choice. He’s had a top list of South Carolina, Oklahoma, Georgia, Tennessee and Penn State. Many of the predictions for him have pointed to Oklahoma.
USC target wide receiver Malachi Bennett of Fairfield, Alabama, was set to announce his college decision Friday, but he has delayed that decision to give him more time to decide. USC and Ole Miss have been two the strongest with him. He also has Georgia, Louisville and UAB on his short list.
Bennett, the nephew of former Vanderbilt star receiver Earl Bennett, has said he and Gamecock recruiter and receivers coach Joe Cox have developed a strong relationship. He has scheduled an official visit to USC for Oct. 10.
Offensive tackle Nolan Rucci of Lititz, Pennsylvania, is one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2021 class, and unlike many of his age, he’s not letting current conditions affect his approach to recruiting.
Rucci trimmed his long list of offers to nine in May and has been sitting on that group since then. He would like to be further along in the process, but the COVID-19 pandemic and the recruiting restrictions created as a result are holding back his decision-making process.
“It’s been a lot of FaceTimes and phone calls and stuff like that,” Rucci said.
Defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins of Gaffney wiped the slate clean and named a new top six last week. USC, Tennessee, North Carolina and Georgia were the holdovers from his previous short list. Virginia Tech and Alabama were the newcomers.
Ingram-Dawkins added to his tweet that a commitment would be coming soon. On Thursday, he set that commitment time for mid-to-late August.
“All of them are recruiting me real hard,” Ingram-Dawkins said. “I put VT out for a couple of months because I didn’t really have a strong relationship with them. When I put them out, what stood out was they didn’t stop recruiting me. They started recruiting me harder when I put them out. When I put them out we developed a good relationship and I’ve been talking to them the whole time. The relationship just kept growing and I just put them in my tops. I’ve got a good relationship with the whole coaching staff now.”