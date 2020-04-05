Four-star quarterback Christian Veilleux (6-foot-4, 201 pounds) of Ontario was waiting on one more offer before he could move ahead in his recruiting process. He visited Clemson in January and had planned a return trip last week, but of course that was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before narrowing his decision to a final four, he wanted to know if Clemson was going to offer.
He got the answer Tuesday night from quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter during a 20-minute conversation.
“I was very happy, felt very rewarding and accomplishing to get that Clemson offer,” Veilleux said. “It’s a big deal that they invited me in. I was very happy I got it and definitely something I was trying for and really the only one that I was waiting on.”
Now that the Clemson offer is in the bag along with the likes of LSU, Tennessee, Penn State, Duke, Indiana, Syracuse, Michigan, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, UCLA, Arizona State, Boston College and Louisville, Veilleux can move forward toward his ultimate decision he hopes to make later this summer.
“It helps me narrow things down,” Veilleux said. “I’m going to come out with a top four in the coming week or two. That was the only one I was waiting on to move forward to this next step of focusing on the four schools and then making a decision. I’m ready to narrow things down.”
Veilleux also visited Tennessee, Duke and Penn State earlier this year before visits were stopped. Based on his visit to Clemson in January, it would appear the Tigers stand a good chance to make his final four.
“Just from my limited time around the program, you can definitely notice why they are such a successful team, winning national championships and playing for one each year,” Veilleux said. “When I went, I really liked the people there. I really liked the academics that they offer. The academic staff was something that was big for me when I went on the visit.
“Obviously the coaches are great, the facilities are amazing. Everything about it shows you why it’s such a great program. I really liked it all.”
Veilleux is rated the No. 15 pro-style passer in the country in the 247Sports composite and the No. 13 prospect in Maryland. Last season, he accounted for 2,100 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Myrtle Beach wide receiver JJ Jones is a heavily offered prospect, and on Saturday he added an offer from South Carolina after a conversation with head coach Will Muschamp.
“That’s the home state school for me,” Jones said. “Having an opportunity to play with (former Myrtle Beach quarterback) Luke (Doty) again, that would be great. I didn’t get to finish out my season with him because we both were injured at the time. We didn’t even know we we’re going to have our last game together.”
Clemson has been in contact with Jones as well but has not stepped up with an offer.
“Me and Coach (Tyler) Grisham and a bunch of other coaches, we stay in contact every day,” Jones said. “They like my film, they like me as a person. It’s a numbers game based on the receivers they’re taking. Coach Grisham told me to stay patient, pray on it and trust the process.”
Just like with USC, Jones would love to add a Clemson offer to his list.
“Clemson has always been a dream school for me,” Jones said. “They are the best and they’ve always been the best. It’s a powerhouse in college football and they represent themselves so well on and off the field. It would be great to get an offer from them.”
Jones also has offers from North Carolina, Louisville, Penn State, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Wake Forest, Indiana, Duke, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, NC State, Tennessee, Appalachian State, East Carolina, Mississippi State, Michigan, Kansas State and others. He’s not ready to cut down his list because he hasn’t had the chance to get out and see enough schools.
“Right now I’m waiting out the whole coronavirus thing so I can make sure I can go on visits,” Jones said. “Once the recruiting period opens back up, I’m going to be taking a bunch of visits out to different schools. As of right now, all offers, all of my options are still open. Before the season starts, I plan on at least cutting it down.”
Jones had planned to visit Clemson on March 7 but played in the state championship basketball game that weekend. He said he plans to get to Clemson, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Michigan, Tennessee and Georgia once he can go back on the road.
He was able to visit USC, North Carolina and Tennessee in January and February. Jones said his strongest interest has been coming from Louisville, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and USF.
Three-star safety/linebacker Bryce Steele of Raleigh, North Carolina, had set April 14 for his commitment announcement, and he had narrowed his decision to USC and North Carolina. But then he received an offer from what he called his “dream school,” Texas.
And the Longhorns stampeded those commitment plans, such that now Steele has scratched that April date of making a commitment.
“Texas just recently offered, and I want to visit before I decide to make my announcement,” Steele said.