Clemson scored its first commitment for the 2022 class last week, and it was a big one: four-star offensive tackle Blake Miller (6-foot-6, 315 pounds) of Strongsville, Ohio.
Earlier in the month Miller named a top five of Clemson, Ohio State, Florida, Auburn and Michigan. He had visited Clemson twice in the past, including a camp appearance, and built a strong relationship with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.
So without forewarning anyone outside his family and the Clemson staff, he decided Wednesday night was the right time to make his decision known.
“I was talking to Coach (Dabo) Swinney, and he said something that really stood out to me,” Miller said. “He said, ‘When you know, you know. When you pick a school and you know, you know.’ I released the top schools I was looking at and when I listed everything that I wanted in a school, Clemson came out on top. Clemson has it going on right now.
“Obviously, they’re definitely a very, very strong program. And then you can tell that they really care about their players. They look at it from a family aspect at Clemson which, to me, is really awesome. The whole town down there eats, breathes, and sleeps college football.”
Miller got the chance to work out for Caldwell and Swinney while camping with the Tigers before his sophomore season. He had taken an unofficial visit the previous year. He looks forward to spending his college career under their direction.
“I love Coach Caldwell. It’s obvious that he knows his stuff,” Miller said. “I watched the game against Georgia Tech, and you can tell those guys are well-coached and he really cares about his players. And Coach Swinney is just a genuine, down-to-earth guy. If you sit down to talk to him you really wouldn’t know that he was the head coach of this super successful program. Clemson just has this great culture.”
Miller follows left tackle Jackson Carman and left guard Matt Bockhorst as highly rated Ohio linemen to matriculate to Clemson in recent years. Miller is rated as a four-star prospect and ranked the No. 23 offensive tackle in the 2022 in the 247Sports Composite, and he’s ranked as the No. 9 prospect in Ohio.
The state’s top ranked recruit in the 2021 class, four-star defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (6-foot-5, 300 pounds), announced a commitment to Georgia on Friday. Ingram-Dawkins’ long played-out recruiting process included USC, Tennessee and North Carolina in his final four, along with the Bulldogs.
He is a finalist for Mr. Football in South Carolina for 2020. USC was one of the first major programs to recruit Ingram-Dawkins with high intensity, and the Gamecocks appeared to be in a strong position to land him, but it’s their SEC rivals in Athens who will have the athletic Ingram-Dawkins to develop over the next few years.
“With the Dogs, Coach Kirby Smart came in as my second SEC offer and showed love immediately,” Ingram-Dawkins said during his announcement on CBS Sports HQ. “The coaching staff kept their word. They talked to me every day. I talked to all the coaches every day. They talked to my mom. They have a good relationship with my mom and my whole family. That’s what stood out the most, the relationship.”
Gaffney coach Dan Jones said Georgia is getting a powerful inside presence for the defensive line.
“He’s just long and powerful,” Jones said. “He’s 6-foot-5, 305 pounds and got a good, quick first step. Just a dominant high school football player, there’s no doubt about that. I guess he’s the type of kid who is the hardest to find as far as listening to college coaches. On the recruiting trail, they can find those linebackers and running backs and stuff, but those 300-pound defensive linemen that can move and bend, they are hard to find. And he is one of them.”
Jones added that expects to see Ingram-Dawkins lining up right in the middle of the defensive front.
“He’ll be an inside guy, a three-technique, nose-man, inside, interior guy,” Jones said. “I think his upside is going to be tremendous. Towards the end of last year and this year is really when he’s come out. You know those big guys sometimes develop a little late. He won’t be 18 until July. The guy is just now maturing. A couple of more years of that testosterone, he’s going to be something.”
Ingram-Dawkins also had offers from Syracuse, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Oklahoma, Kansas, Penn State, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Florida State. He has said he will be graduating early. Last season, Dawkins totaled 70 tackles with 17 tackles for loss and eight sacks.
Tight end Bryson Nesbit (6-foot-6, 220 pounds) of Charlotte, North Carolina, has been idle this fall as far as practicing and playing football games. He has been working out, and he will play football for South Mecklenburg this winter and spring, but he has been practicing basketball and preparing for that season.
His football recruiting has slowed since he named his top five of USC, North Carolina, UCLA, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech, and he’s not able to take any unofficial or official visits. He said he is in regular contact with all five schools and two in particular seem to be coming at him harder than the rest.
“I’d say right now UCLA and UNC are pushing the hardest,” Nesbit said. “I haven’t been able to take a football visit out to UCLA yet, but I’ve been on campus before for basketball. UNC, I’ve been on campus multiple times. The Tar Heels are definitely on an up trend. Recently they’ve been trying to do more with the tight end. I see they are trying to do more, it’s just a matter of personnel for them.”
USC also is making its regular contacts with Nesbit, who is the son of former Gamecock star offensive lineman Jamar Nesbit. But he’s so familiar with the Gamecocks, the program and the campus, there’s not much more for the Gamecock coaches to sell him on.
“Nothing much has really changed, especially since I’ve been to the campus so many times,” Nesbit said. “I’ve really seen everything they have to offer except for the official visit. We’re kind of at a standstill there, but I still have constant contact with Coach (Bobby) Bentley, Coach (Will) Muschamp and Coach (Joe) Cox.”
He has, of course, watched the Gamecocks closely this season, particularly how new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has engaged the tight end position in his play calling.
“They are doing a good job with Nick Muse and showing me his film,” Nesbit said. “It’s definitely a good fit the way Bobo uses his tight ends. Nick Muse isn’t the fastest or the most athletic tight end, and they find ways to get him the ball more than other tight ends, so it’s good to see.”
Muse is the Gamecocks’ second leading receiver with 14 catches for 202 yards. A second tight end, Keveon Mullins, has three catches for 110 yards. Nesbit doesn’t have a timeline for a decision.
He is considering taking visits on his own to UCLA and Ole Miss, the two schools in his final five he has not seen from a football standpoint. He said it’s not likely he’ll do the same with USC and North Carolina since there’s nothing else he can gain but visiting them without being able to meet with the coaches.
2022 wide receiver Jaleel Skinner (6-foot-5, 200 pounds) of Greer named his top 12 schools last Friday. USC and Clemson made the list, along with Oregon, Auburn, LSU, Georgia, Florida, Miami, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Michigan and Florida State.
Skinner, who could end up as a tight end in college, went into his junior season with 30 career catches for 511 yards and six touchdowns, according to Max Preps stats. He is rated a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and ranked the No. 3 tight end nationally in his class.
Seeking more speed for the offense, USC coach Muschamp, along with offensive coordinator Bobo and receivers coach Cox, identified 2022 wide receiver C.J. Smith (6-foot-3, 180 pounds) of Orlando, Florida, as a target, and earlier this week Cox delivered the offer.
Smith, who is just now seeing his recruiting take off, was caught off guard when he got word of the offer.
“It was really surprising because Coach Joe (Cox) started following me (on Twitter) about a week and a half ago, and I didn’t really think too much of it,” Smith said. “I got a call from my head coach and he told me South Carolina had offered me. It was very exciting. Coach Joe has said that I’m a deep-threat receiver and they need something like that.”
Smith, who is originally from Honolulu, also is a track standout with 40-yard dash times clocked in the 4.4 category. Track also is important to him and he’d like to run in college as well. The Gamecocks will afford him that opportunity.
“I really like the school,” Smith said. “I had a few indoor track meets up there over the last summer. I really enjoyed the campus. It’s a huge offer. It was really exciting.”
Smith also has offers from UCF, Tennessee-Martin and FIU, and he said Texas A&M is also showing strong interest. He said a big-play offense is what he’s looking for in his college choice, which he hopes to make next fall. He sees that with the Gamecocks.
“A quarterback that can hit me long range,” Smith said. “The quarterback there now has an arm. I like their spread offense.”
This season, Smith has 23 catches for 361 yards and four touchdowns. In track, Smith was ranked fifth in the nation in the 2022 class in the 200 meters in the indoor season.