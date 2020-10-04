Multisport star Will Taylor (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) of Dutch Fork High School, who had been committed to Clemson for baseball for over a year, announced Wednesday he was putting his name on the Clemson football commitment list for 2021.
Taylor, who plays quarterback at Dutch Fork, plans to be a receiver for the Tigers. He also plans to pursue his baseball career at Clemson as well.
“It was really just me and my family. I’m just very thankful for the opportunity to play both sports,” Taylor said. “I felt like it was time to go ahead and get it out there. That’s where I want to go, so that’s what I decided.”
Already having made the decision to attend Clemson, Taylor did not need much of a selling job from receivers coach Tyler Grisham or head coach Dabo Swinney. He had been to Clemson football camps, so he knew the basics of the program and the university.
“The family, the culture, the coaching staffs – football and baseball – are great. It’s just different than any place I’ve ever visited or been to,” he said. “Me and coach Grisham have a pretty good relationship. Before he got the receiving coach job and before coach Scott got the job at South Florida, on my first visit to Clemson he was the guy that showed me and family around and then ever since got the receivers job, we’ve been talking. We’ve talked a lot over the past couple days about what’s going to happen.”
Taylor played for Ben Lippen School before transferring to Dutch Fork. Last season, he passed for 1,647 yards and rushed for 1,549 yards and 19 touchdowns. Taylor will play in the outfield for coach Monte Lee’s baseball Tigers. He could be an early pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, but right now his plan is to enroll at Clemson in June and go from there.
Four-star safety Andrew Mukuba (5-foot-11, 181 pounds) of Austin, Texas, announced a commitment to Clemson over hometown Texas and LSU. Mukuba emerged in the recruiting process as Clemson’s lone safety target, and that attention paid off for the Tigers as they landed the No. 12 ranked safety in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite.
“I feel like it was the right decision for me. They have a lot of DBs on the field, so I can get a lot of burn as a true freshman and I feel like can come in and compete at a really high level,” Mukuba said in announcing his decision on Instagram with ESPN analyst Jordan Schultz. “I feel like I’m one of the more versatile players in the country. I don’t really have a true position. I feel like anywhere in the secondary I can ball out.”
Mukuba has never visited Clemson, so he made his decision in favor of the Tigers not based on facilities and a feeling for the campus, but rather on his relationship developed over time with Swinney and defensive assistants Brent Venables and Mickey Conn.
“Just the relationship I had with the coaching staff on the defensive side of the ball and the head coach,” Mukuba said. “That stood out to me the most. They just told me they really liked my versatility on the defensive side of the ball. They felt like I can play any position in the secondary and they felt like I’m their type of player.
“Coach Venables said he needs a safety that can cover and come down and make tackles and can do anything in the secondary. He just told me that he’s taking one person at my position in my class, and that really opened my eyes. When they reached out to me, it showed me that they don’t just want me but they need me. That was a big thing for me.”
Mukuba gives the Tigers 17 pledges for the 2021 class, which is expected to top off at 18. Last season, Mukuba had 26 tackles with two interceptions. He also plays receiver and caught 33 passes for 641 yards and 10 touchdowns.
So, with Mukuba, Clemson took a top prospect from right under the nose of the Texas Longhorns. Now the Tigers are digging around in Nick Saban’s backyard as they continue their recruiting efforts with cornerback Kamari Lassiter (6-foot-0, 186 pounds) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Clemson is one of eight schools Lassiter is considering along with Alabama, Michigan, Georgia Tech, Auburn, LSU, Florida State and Georgia. In late July, Lassiter pinpointed a commitment date for about the time his football season starter.
A month later, he’s not there yet with his decision, but he’s closing in on it.
“I’m not too far off, sometime this fall my decision should be coming,” Lassiter said. “Either this month or next month. It’s still the same schools. I’m trying to keep in contact with all those schools, just being cordial with my top six still, and then including Clemson and Michigan.”
Clemson’s defensive staff has been very active in contacting Lassiter, and with no ability to have him in for visits, they’ve turned to technology to give Lassiter his best possible view of the program.
“I talk to coach Mike Reed very often, I’ve talked to coach Venables, and I’ve talked to coach Todd Bates,” Lassiter said. “I’ve done a gameday visit, or a virtual gameday. It’s kind of weird. Basically, you get to talk to the coaching staff a little bit, like you would on a gameday. Then we watched Tiger Walk. After that, they had to get ready for the game, so I just tuned in.”
As for what Lassiter is hearing from the Clemson staff, he said the message is they have a spot and a need for him in the secondary.
“They want me to know how much they want me and how much I mean as a big part of their recruiting class and stuff like that,” Lassiter said. “I’m really interested in Clemson. I like their system and I like the way they do their things down in Death Valley.”
Lassiter does have some familiarity with Clemson and the football facilities since he camped there last summer. Last season, Lassiter had four interceptions and broke up six passes.
Phil Kornblut covers college baseball, basketball and football recruiting around South Carolina.