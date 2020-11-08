Clemson has started to build its 2022 class from the inside out.
The Tigers landed their first commitment for the class in OL Blake Miller of Ohio in late October. Last week, the Tigers picked up their second commitment for the class in OL Collin Sadler (6-foot-5, 295 pounds) of Greenville. Sadler is ranked as a 4-star prospect and the No. 16 offensive tackle prospect nationally in the 2022 class in the 247Sports Composite. Clemson had been a strong player for him since offering and he took in Saturday’s game with Boston College, his first visit to Death Valley for a game.
Some of Sadler’s other offers were Alabama, Iowa, Florida, Cal, Arizona State, Georgia, Notre Dame, LSU, Pitt, Duke, and Penn State.
Last week, another highly regarded 2022 offensive lineman included Clemson in his top six. Five-star OT Gunner Givens (6-foot-6, 275 pounds) of Daleville, Virginia, has Clemson on his short list along with Alabama, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Penn State and Ohio State. Among his other offers were USC, Georgia Tech, Appalachian State, Virginia, Indiana, Florida, Southern Cal, Auburn, NC State, Texas A&M, Texas, Kentucky, Oregon and Florida State. Givens got the chance to visit Clemson in early March for a spring practice before the Covid-19 recruiting dead period was invoked. The Tigers, Penn State and Virginia Tech have been sitting in the strongest positions with him since the first part of the year. Givens is close friends with another Virginia five-star offensive lineman in the 2022 class, Zach Rice of Lynchburg. Rice visited Clemson with Givens in March. Clemson has not yet offered Rice. Givens is ranked the No. 1 offensive tackle nationally in the 2022 class in the 247Sports Composite, and Rice is ranked No. 2.
One of the nation’s top athletes in the 2022 class, Malaki Starks (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) of Jefferson, Georgia, is down to a final three of Clemson, Georgia and Alabama, three heavyweights on the field and on the recruiting trail. Starks plays all over for coach Gene Cathcart, the former coach at Seneca and Greenwood.
This season he’s passed for 225 yards, rushed for 644 yards, scored 10 touchdowns and totaled 22 tackles on defense in five games reported by MaxPreps. From Clemson’s standpoint, Starks is a safety, and leading the way for Clemson’s recruiting of him is safeties coach Mickey Conn. Starks is rated as a 5-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked the No. 16 prospect nationally in his class, the No. 2 athlete and the No. 2 prospect in Georgia.
He’s also a track standout in the 200 meters and the triple-jump, and he said running track in college would be something he would entertain if possible. But that would not be available to him at Clemson since the school announced Thursday it is dropping its men’s track program.
2022 DE Jihaad Campbell (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) of Sicklerville, New Jersey, named Clemson and USC in his top 12. The others on his list are Michigan State, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Oregon, Boston College, Wake Forest, Michigan, Tennessee and Duke. He’s rated a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and ranked 22nd among weakside defensive ends nationally in his class.
LB Jalon Walker of Salisbury, NC, named a top 6 of Clemson, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Auburn and Ohio State.
A prospect’s journey to a commitment can take any number of paths. For Carvers Bay’s DE Byron Young (6-foot-3, 240 pounds), who now attends Georgia Military Academy, his started a couple of weeks ago when defensive coordinator Rob Manchester sent out practice film to a number of coaches he knows. The result was a slew of offers from major colleges, including one from USC that came in on Wednesday morning.
LB Trevin Wallace (6-foot-2, 217 pounds) of Jessup, Georgia, committed to Boston College in June, and he is still committed to the Eagles. But that hasn’t stopped a group of SEC schools from pushing him to flip and that includes USC. Wallace is listening and considering, and he doesn’t plan to make a final decision until January. Wallace also has offers from NC State, Illinois, Cincinnati, Tulane and Oklahoma. He is rated a 3-star prospect and is ranked the No. 29 inside linebacker prospect nationally. So far this season he has record over 30 tackles and 5 sacks.
Samford grad transfer LB John Staton, who had USC in his final three, committed to Georgia for his final season.
2022 DE Robby Harrison of Emerald was offered by East Carolina.
Basketball News
The early signing period for basketball begins Wednesday. Clemson is set to sign 6-foot-3 Joshua Beadle of Cardinal Newman, 6-foot-8 Ian Schieffelin of Loganville, Georgia, and 6-foot-6 Lucas Taylor of Wake Forest, North Carolina. USC will sign 6-foot-4 Devin Carter of Miami, 6-foot-2 Jacobi Wright of Legacy Charter in Greenville and 6-foot-5 Carlous Williams of Gulfport, Mississippi.
The USC women have plans to sign 5-foot-11 Bree Hall of Dayton, 6-foot Saniya Rivers of Wilmington, 6-foot-3 Sania Feagin of Ellenwood, Georgia, and 5-foot-8 Raven Johnson of Atlanta. The Clemson women have commitment from 5-foot-7 Sydney Standifer of Denton, Texas, 5-foot-11 Kionna Gaines of Atlanta and 6-foot-3 Makayla Elmore of Fostoria, Ohio.
6-foot-7 Taquan Woodley of Camden, New Jersey, formerly committed to Penn State, named a new top 5 of USC, St. Joseph’s, Temple, Georgia and St. John’s.
6-foot-9 Jalen Deloach, a native of Savannah, Georgia, who now attends school in Atlanta, announced a commitment to VCU last week. USC was on his short list. along with Georgia, Kansas State, Ole Miss and Texas Southern.