Clemson missed the first time around when recruiting cornerback Nathaniel Wiggins (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) of Atlanta, who committed to LSU in August.
The Tigers moved on to some other targets they missed out on, including Nyland Green of Covington, Georgia, who committed to Georgia last week, and they suffered a decommitment from Jordan Hancock. So, as things turned out, Clemson and Wiggins needed each other.
With LSU’s season in a tailspin — before the upset of Florida — and other issues surfacing inside the program, Wiggins started down the road to a decommitment and a flip. That road led him back to Clemson, and on Saturday his move to the Clemson class of 2021 became official. He plans to sign Wednesday.
Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed handled the bulk of the recruiting of Wiggins, who said earlier in the year he liked what he had seen from the Clemson program.
“I like the coaching staff and they put a lot of players in the league,” Wiggins said. “Coach Reed tells me how good of an athlete I am. He said I would be a boundary corner and would play special teams.”
One thing that stood out to Wiggins about Clemson was the closeness between the players and the coaches.
“It’s great,” Wiggins said. “It’s nothing like it. They have a family dinner and all of them go to the head coach’s house and have a family dinner. That’s like great chemistry. A lot of schools don’t do that.”
Wiggins is now the only cornerback in a class of 18 players for the Tigers. He’s the No. 7 corner nationally in the 247Sports Composite.
Former USC commitment wide receiver Simeon Price (6-foot, 204 pounds) of Pensacola, Florida, will not sign Wednesday. He is going to wait until Feb. 3 so he doesn’t have to rush into a decision in the next few days.
That gives new USC coach Shane Beamer more time to recruit Price if he decides to get him back involved with the Gamecocks. Price has USC in his top five along with Tennessee, Mississippi State, Oklahoma and Ole Miss.
He’s been hearing from the Gamecocks but, as of late last week, not from the new head coach.
“I actually haven’t talked to coach Beamer yet,” Price said. “I’ve seen that he’s talked to a couple of JUCO guys and a couple of Tennessee commits, but I have not talked to coach Beamer as of right now. I’ve talked to coach (Bobby) Bentley. That’s about the only guy I’ve kept in touch with. He can’t really give me any answers right now.
“From what he’s told me, he’s not sure he’s going to be on the staff. My high school head coach, he did tell me Beamer should be calling me sometime soon. And I remember talking to coach Bentley a couple of weeks ago, and he said I still have an offer at South Carolina.”
If and when Beamer makes the call to Price, he’ll find a willing listener on the other end. “
My feelings about South Carolina haven’t changed,” Price said. “That’s why I committed in the first place. But I need to see where I fit in in coach Beamer’s system if he decides to keep my offer on the table. There’s a lot of questions that need to be answered.”
A reaffirmation of the offer from Beamer would be big to Price. However, it would not automatically mean a return to the commitment class.
“We’ll have to see,” Price said. “I plan on signing Feb. 3, so I have a lot of time. So moving forward, we’ll have to see what happens. The top three, Mississippi State has been on me pretty hard, but Tennessee, Mississippi State and South Carolina are really the three above the other two.”
Price can also play safety, and he said Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt informed him this week he has changed his offer to him from safety to receiver. He’s rated a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked No. 39 nationally as an athlete in the 247Sports Composite.
Former USC commitment linebacker Bryce Steele of Raleigh, North Carolina, talked with Beamer last week. Steele, who committed to Boston College on Dec. 1, listened to what Beamer had to say and took it all under consideration.
On Thursday night, Steele said there are still too many unknowns for him with the Gamecock staff, and he is planning to sign Wednesday with the Eagles.
“Right now, I’m still committed to Boston College and I plan on signing to BC on Wednesday,” Steele said. “I’m still talking to him. I’m not trying to rush him or anything, but he hasn’t hired his staff and I’m not really sure who he’s going to hire. I know it takes time to find a really good staff especially because a lot of his contenders are still in season.
“It’s a pretty tough task for him to do. That takes time and unfortunately I don’t have a lot of time. Like I said, I still plan to sign up with Boston College on Wednesday. I don’t think he’s going to hire a staff until after the signing period, and that, unfortunately, is a deal breaker for me.”
Defensive end Byron Young (6-foot-3, 240 pounds) of Georgia Military was offered by USC when Will Muschamp was in charge, and as a Carvers Bay product, the idea of playing for the home-state school struck a chord with him.
After Muschamp was fired, he drifted away from the Gamecocks. But Beamer, after a phone conversation Tuesday with Young, has reeled him back in. The Gamecocks were one of the first Power Five programs to offer Young. Since then, the likes of Texas, UCF, Georgia, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Auburn, LSU, Virginia Tech, TCU, Appalachian State and Ole Miss have jumped in.
After talking with Beamer, Young has the Gamecocks right back in the mix for his commitment later this month.
“He hit me up and I was really excited,” Young said. “He really wants me to come back. He said I would be good in the program. I would be a major priority to the defense. Honestly, I had faded away from South Carolina a little bit, just everything that happened to the coaching staff, but now they have a coach. By the time I decided I thought they wouldn’t have a coach, but they do. I feel really good about them right now.”
Young drew a quick assessment of Beamer from his initial conversation.
“He’s a great guy, honestly,” Young said. “I’m going to research him a little bit. I think he’s from South Carolina, so he’s pretty good.”
Young said USC defensive ends coach Mike Peterson has also been in touch with him, as have recruiters from other schools. He did a Zoom session Wednesday with Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and defensive line coach Deke Adams.
Young has some favorites in mind, but he’s not to the point of making a decision and may not be ready to sign on Dec. 16.
“I told a lot of the coaches, it depends on how I feel on Signing Day,” Young said. “I don’t have to sign on Signing Day. I’ve got to Jan. 15, though I’m not going to wait that long. If I’m not feeling it on the 16th, I’m just going to wait to my momma’s birthday on the 23rd. I’ve got the day off just in case. I’ll see how I’m feeling. A lot is changing. South Carolina getting a new coach and stuff like that. I’m going to have to see.”
Young said what he’s looking for in a school is rather simple.
“Getting on the field,” he said. “I’m looking for an opportunity to show my ability. I would say the top ones are Auburn, Tennessee, Florida State, Missouri, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas and UCF. Those are the main ones right now.”
Last season, Young recorded 31 tackles with 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks.
Last week, Beamer made an offer to cornerback Isaiah Norris (6-foot, 170 pounds) of Anderson and T.L. Hanna High School. Norris wasn’t a new name to the Gamecocks. Muschamp initiated the contact months ago and running backs coach Des Kitchings has kept the conversation going.
“They’ve been following me since high school really, just talking to me,” Norris said. “Coach Muschamp liked my film and they really got close with me. And then when coach Beamer came in, he liked my film and he offered.”
Norris got the call from Beamer Tuesday morning, and after getting the offer, he put the Gamecocks in a strong spot on his list.
“He wanted to talk to me directly to make sure the offer was official,” Norris said. “He wanted me to become a Gamecock, really. So, he’s just been talking to me, checking in on me. They are at the top of the list. It’s home. I’ve just got to make the decision, sit down and talk to my people and make it happen.”
Norris has been committed to Middle Tennessee State, but he also has offers from Tennessee and Washington State. Norris played the 2019 season at New Mexico Military and had five interceptions.
He will not play this spring for GMA, opting to focus on his grades so he can graduate this spring. He said he’s not sure when he’ll make his decision. It could come this week and he could sign in December, or he might wait longer and sign in February.
Last week, USC offered defensive end Jimmori Robinson (6-foot-6, 248 pounds), a native of Alexandria, Virginia, who played at Dodge City Junior College (Kansas) in 2019 and will play for Monroe Junior College (New York) this spring.
Last season, Robinson totaled 20 tackles with 10 tackles for loss. The Gamecocks will have some extra help with Robinson because a former USC defensive back just joined the staff at Monroe.
“I plan on putting South Carolina in my top five because I know an alumni from there (Taqiy Muhammad) who coaches at my JUCO right now,” Robinson said. “I like the history. I visited South Carolina one time for an unofficial visit. I have a great relationship with coach Drew Hughes, the director of personnel.”
Robinson hears regularly from Hughes and is looking forward to talking with Beamer.
“I talked to them Monday and coach Beamer was supposed to call me,” Robinson said. “I’ve heard a lot of great things about him. They seem to like him a lot and the energy he’s bringing to South Carolina.”
Robinson also has an offer from Coastal Carolina and likes the Chanticleers as well. He lists his top five as USC, Coastal Carolina, Auburn, UTSA and Arizona State. He plans to announce his commitment this month, but he won’t sign until February. He will graduate in April.