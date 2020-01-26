Clemson went into the weekend with five commitments for the 2021 class. By Sunday morning, the Tigers were sitting on eight after three more 4-star prospects fell into line following the big junior day event on Saturday. The Tigers added WR Beaux Collins (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) of Bellflower, California, DE Cade Denhoff (6-foot-5, 212 pounds) of Lakeland, Florida, and TE Jake Briningstool (6-foot-6, 210 pounds) of Brentwood, Tennessee.
According to stats from MaxPreps, this season Collins had 41 catches for 1008 yards and 14 touchdowns. He averaged over 24 yards per catch. Collins visited Clemson twice last year, once for a camp and the other for a game. Seeing the Tigers in person and the atmosphere around the game opened his eyes to what he might experience with them.
Denhoff picked the Tigers over LSU, and he also had Alabama, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Virginia and Georgia on his short list. He talked a lot with head coach Dabo Swinney about the future of the program and was impressed with what he was told. Denhoff camped at Clemson last summer and was in for the Texas A&M game this season. He saw enough to be convinced Clemson was the right fit. Last season Denhoff had 92 tackles with 11 sacks. The 247Sports composite ranks him the No. 7 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 13 prospect in Florida.
Briningstool visited Clemson last June and also in September and the Tigers built a strong lead for him thru those earlier visits. He said following his in-season visit that his relationship with tight ends coach Danny Pearman was a big reason for that. Briningstool also talked with head coach Dabo Swinney while on that visit and got the message from him about how he was viewed by the coaching staff. Briningstool is rated the No. 2 tight end in the country and the No. 1 prospect in Tennessee by the 247Sports composite. Last season he had 49 catches for 863 yards and 9 touchdowns. Some of his other offers included USC, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Alabama, Duke, Florida State, LSU, Georgia, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Miami and Virginia Tech.
The nation’s No. 1 rated prospect for the 2021 class DE Korey Foreman of Corona, California, made his second visit to Clemson over the weekend. He also visited last summer. Many of the national recruiting analysts are now predicting a Foreman commitment to Clemson at some point.
Other uncommitted 2021 prospects at Clemson’s junior day were RB Will Shipley of Matthews, North Carolina, DT Payton Page of Greensboro, North Carolina, QB Caleb Williams of Washington, D.C.; OL Tristan Leigh of Fairfax, Virginia, OL Dietrich Pennington of Cordova, Tennessee and SAF Khari Gee of Atlanta. Gee was offered by Clemson in the days before his visit.
Leigh (6-foot-5, 275 pounds), a 4-star prospect from Fairfax, Virginia, landed an offer from the Tigers on the visit. He also has offers from the majority of upper level Power 5 teams. Some of those include USC, Alabama, Penn State, LSU, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas A&M. He also has visited Ohio State, Penn State and LSU in recent weeks.
QB Christian Veilleux of Ontario visited Clemson last Monday. He also visited Tennessee and Duke while on the road and picked up an offer from the Blue Devils. Veilleux is a 4-star rated prospect by the 247Sports composite. USC offered Veilleux early when Dan Werner was on the staff, but the Gamecocks have not followed up with him. Indiana, Michigan, Penn State, Virginia Tech and Syracuse are among his other offers. Last season playing for the Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland, Veilleux passed for 1700 yards and 17 touchdowns.
The first commitment to come out of USC’s big junior day Jan. 18 was announced Tuesday night by DB Demarko Williams (5-11 175) of Atlanta. Williams picked the Gamecocks over offers from Pitt, Wake Forest, Oregon, Toledo, Minnesota and Georgia State. He does not have a national ranking yet by either Rivals or 247Sports. Rivals rates him the #66 prospect in Georgia for 2021. Williams plans to come to USC as a defensive back without a stated position. He said after his visit he wants to play all over the field. Williams plans to sign in December and he’s not sure yet if he’ll graduate early. He is now the first commitment for the Gamecocks’ 2021 class.
USC thought it had won the recruiting war for 5-star defensive tackle Jordan Burch when the Hammond School product announced to a gym full of family and friends, and to a nationwide audience, a commitment to the Gamecocks on Dec. 18.
The fact he did not sign his LOI that day was no doubt annoying to Gamecock head coach Will Muschamp, his staff and Gamecock fans, but Burch assured all during an interview at the Under Armour All-American Game check-in December 28th that he didn’t sign because he wanted to join his teammates in signing February 5th, and he was 100% committed to the Gamecocks. Apparently, that wasn’t the case. The fact Burch decided to take an unofficial visit to LSU Saturday raises the question as to if Burch will sign with the Gamecocks next month. LSU media sites were reporting late last week about Burch’s pending visit, and Saturday afternoon the USC insiders for TheBigSpur and GamecockCentral confirmed the visit was on. A source with LSU ties also confirmed later Saturday night that Burch was in Baton Rouge. When Burch announced for the Gamecocks, he said LSU was second on his list. The source added that from his information coming from LSU, the Tigers believed that USC was not the player’s first choice. Clemson may actually have been Burch’s preferred school at one point, but the Tigers backed off after he announced for the Gamecocks. LSU, however, has kept up its pursuit, and the run to the national championship hasn’t hurt the Tigers’ chances. USC still has a chance to salvage the situation. Burch hasn’t taken his official visit with the Gamecocks. There’s one weekend left before the February signing period and the speculation is Burch will visit the Gamecocks this weekend.
USC moved quickly on 2022 OL Steven Nahmias (6-foot-3, 280 pounds) of Atlanta after seeing him in person during Saturday’s junior day. Offensive line coach Eric Wolford liked what he saw and gave Nahmias his first offer. More are sure to come and the Gamecocks will hope Nahmias will remember who showed him the first real love. Nahmias got an inside look at the program, one which is coming off a 4-8 season. But there have been staff changes and an influx of new talent. Nahmias doesn’t see a program that’s floundering, but one that’s on that way back up.
USC offered 3-star LB Jabril McNeill (6-foot-3, 206 pounds) of Raleigh, North Carolina, in November and Saturday the Gamecocks hosted him for an unofficial visit. McNeill plays on the outside, and he’s rated the 36th best prospect in North Carolina for the 2021 class by the 247Sports composite.
The Gamecocks look like they will be a factor in his recruiting as he moves forward, especially with defensive ends coach Mike Peterson doing work with him.
McNeill didn’t get the chance to talk to Will Muschamp because he was on a recruiting visit to Colorado State with his son Hammond quarterback Jackson Muschamp. McNeill visited NC State for a junior day earlier in the month, and he picked up an offer from Tennessee last week. He also has offers from Appalachian State and Virginia Tech.