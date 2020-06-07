Clemson beat Ohio State again, this time for four-star WR Troy Stellato (6-foot, 172 pounds) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The heavily recruited Stellato narrowed his decision to the Tigers and Buckeyes weeks ago and announced his commitment Friday to the Tigers.
He was able to visit both during the recruiting process, but Clemson got the more recent visit, and because of the extended recruiting dead period, he wasn’t able to make a planned return trip to Columbus. Stellato is viewed as a slot receiver in the mold of former Clemson star Hunter Renfrow. But he said in his announcement he will play in the slot or outside, wherever the coaches need him.
Last season, Stellato had 42 catches for 727 yards and 9 touchdowns. He’s ranked 22nd nationally among receivers and the No. 19 prospect in Florida in the 247Sports Composite. He gives the Tigers 14 commitments for the 2021 class and the third receiver.
Two USC targets are set to announce decisions today. ATH Raheim Sanders of Rockledge, Florida, has set 6 p.m. for his announcement on Instagram and is down to USC, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Florida State. He can play receiver, running back or linebacker.
LB Navonteque Strong of Mississippi Gulf Coast JC is also set to announce 1 p.m. today. USC was his first SEC offer followed by Mississippi State. Some of his other offers are Colorado, Washington State, Memphis, East Carolina, Louisiana and Toledo.
USC target DE Jahvaree Ritzie of Kernersville, North Carolina, has set his commitment announcement for 6:30 p.m. Friday. He’s had a top five of USC, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Ohio State.
Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell is working a small number of highly rated prospects for his final spots in the 2021 class. The Tigers have a pair of offensive linemen already in the class, one a center and one a tackle. Caldwell could add a couple of more to the list at guard and tackle.
One who fits both spots is Dietrick Pennington (6-foot-5, 326 pounds) of Memphis, Tennessee. He plays tackle but in the 247Sports Composite he’s rated as a four-star guard, No. 12 in the country and No. 4 in Tennessee. Pennington recently cut his list to a final five of Clemson, LSU, Florida State, Auburn and Georgia. He camped last summer in front of Caldwell and Dabo Swinney and picked up his offer from them last June. He was back for a game in September and for a junior day in January.
Four-star DE Kelvin Gilliam (6-foot-3, 250 pounds) of Highland Springs, Virginia, is one of the highest rated prospects on USC’s board right now, and the Gamecocks are one of the highest rated programs on his. Gilliam said USC, Penn State and Oklahoma are the three strongest schools with him at this point though he’s not cut his list to those three. There are many more offers he’s still considering. Last week, Gilliam had a Zoom call with several members of the Gamecock staff. He said Will Muschamp wasn’t involved as he was told he was on vacation, but he did talk with Kyle Krantz, Mike Peterson and George Wynn.
Some of the other offers from Gilliam are Michigan, Michigan State, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, N.C. State, Virginia Tech, Duke, Tennessee, LSU, Minnesota, Cal, Florida, Kentucky, Texas, Arkansas and Vanderbilt. He might take some official visits during the season, or he may go ahead and make his decision in July or August. He has had virtual visits with Florida and Minnesota.
Gilliam is ranked No. 7 nationally among weakside defensive ends in the 247Sports Composite, and he’s the No. 4 ranked prospect in Virginia. He had 7 sacks last season.