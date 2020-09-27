One of Clemson’s remaining major targets for the 2021 class, SAF Andrew Mukuba (5-foot-11, 181 pounds) of Austin, Texas, will announce his college commitment Thursday. Mukuba said he chose from a final four of Clemson, Texas, LSU and Missouri. He said he has not yet let the schools know of his decision, but he will before he goes public. He has been in contact with his schools via calls, text messages, zooms and virtual visits. He exchanged text messages with Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn Sunday and was on a Zoom with head coach Dabo Swinney over the weekend. Mukuba said because Texas was the only one of his finalists he was able to visit, he had to make his decision off more than stadiums and facilities. Last season Mukuba had 26 tackles with 2 interceptions. He also plays receiver and caught 33 passes for 641 yards and 10 touchdowns. He’s rated as a 4-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked as the No. 12 safety nationally.
USC football and basketball target TE Michael Trigg of Lake Wales, Florida, plans to announce his commitment Oct. 11. He has USC, LSU and Southern Cal in his final three. He plans to play both sports in college.
Gaffney DT Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (6-foot-3, 265 pounds) has publicly indicated he has made his decision on a college commitment from his final four of USC, Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina. What he has not said is when he will go public with his commitment. Ingram-Dawkins said he has a date in mind and might put that out next week. Outside of his inner circle, no one knows his decision as he’s not yet shared that with the schools. And he is happy to have this part of the recruiting process behind him. Ingram-Dawkins said he’s in the process of getting a commitment video produced, and his plan is to announce live on Instagram and with the video on Twitter. In his season opener Friday night, Ingram-Dawkins recorded 4 sacks.
DE Justus Boone of Sumter Friday night embarked on his senior season, which he hopes will end with a state championship in December. Later that month, he plans to graduate and also sign his college letter-of-intent. Boone committed to Florida in February of this year and seven months later it appears that commitment is as firm as the day it was made. Boone burst onto the prospect scene last season after transferring from Laurence Manning Academy and transitioning from basketball to football. He had to sit out half the regular season and finished with 54 tackles last season with 16 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. Boone is a 4-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked as the No. 18 strongside defensive end nationally and the No. 2 prospect in the state.
LB Chase Hattley of Cary, North Carolina, named a top 3 of USC, NC State and Oklahoma. The Gamecocks offered Hattley earlier this month and quickly moved into a position of prominence with him. USC has a connection to him in that his sister is a graduate and is the fiancé of former Gamecock cornerback Rashad Fenton. Hattley has made several visits to USC, and he said the Gamecocks have told him he could several different spots in their defense. He plans to make his commitment decision in early October.
Chapman LB Camden Gray committed to Wofford.
Spartanburg PK Will Fowler was offered by Charlotte.
Westside added a pair of prospects in 2021 SAF Marquis Grant and 2022 QB Pete Zamora (6-foot, 185 pounds), who transferred in from Deerfield Beach, Florida. Grant has an offer from South Dakota, and Zamora has an offer from FAU plus interest from Stanford and Northwestern.
USC coach Will Muschamp was on the phone last week with 5-star OT Zach Rice (6-foot-6, 282 pounds) of Lynchburg, Virginia. Rice is interested in learning more about the program and developing relationships with Muschamp and offensive line coach Eric Wolford. The Gamecocks are one of the many offers for Rice who is ranked the No. 2 offensive tackle nationally for 2022 in the 247Sports Composite. Along with USC, Rice cited Ohio State, Miami, LSU, Virginia, Notre Dame and North Carolina as schools in regular contact at this point. Rice said right now he’s looking at his birthday of Jan. 25, 2022, for making a commitment announcement, but if the mood hits him, it could come sooner than that.
USC and Clemson 2022 target five-star DE Enai White of Philadelphia plans to name his top ten Nov. 9. Some of his other offers are Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M, Southern Cal, Oklahoma, Penn State, Oregon and LSU. He’s ranked in the 247Sports Composite as the No. 2 weakside defensive end prospect in the class and #1 prospect in Pennsylvania.
Clemson and USC made the top 12 with 2022 5-star OT Gunner Givens of Daleville, Virginia. The other’s making the cut were Virginia Tech, Georgia, Penn State, LSU, Auburn, Alabama, Florida State, North Carolina, Ohio State and Oklahoma.
2022 DE DJ Aiken of Bluffton was offered by Florida State, Georgia and Auburn. He also has offers from Tennessee and Coastal Carolina.
USC offered 2022 three-star CB Brian Dilworth (6-foot, 175 pounds) of Hollywood, Florida. He committed to Auburn in May.
USC offered 2022 CB Jaylen Lewis (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) of Brownsville, Tennessee. He also has offers from Duke, Michigan State and Florida State.
Basketball news
If not for a growth spurt before his sophomore season, new Clemson basketball commitment 6-foot-8 PF Ian Schieffelin of Loganville, Georgia, might be looking at being under center in Death Valley rather than playing center in Littlejohn Coliseum. Schieffelin was a 6-foot-5 quarterback coming up through the Grayson High School system, and he attended summer camps at Clemson. There was some interest. But Schieffelin added three inches going into his tenth grade and decided his future was on the hardwood, not the gridiron.