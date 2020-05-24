Clemson had a big week last week adding two more prospects to the 2021 class, including one of the nation’s top linebackers.
Four-star LB Barrett Carter (6-foot-1, 210 pounds) of Suwanee, Georgia, primarily focused his recruiting attention on Clemson, Georgia, Auburn, Alabama, Ohio State and Florida State. Carter made several visits to Clemson during the recruiting process, including the March 7 junior day. He said his comfort level with the Tigers grew with each visit and they made him feel part of the family. Carter is the second linebacker commitment for the class joining Jeremiah Trotter from Philadelphia. According to MaxPreps stats, last season Carter had 76 tackles with 9 tackles for loss, nine sacks and seven quarterback hurries.
Clemson missed out on its top two quarterback targets for the 2021 class in five-star Caleb Williams and four-star Christian Veilleux, but the Tigers last week did land a talented prospect they just recently offered in Bubba Chandler (6-foot-4, 195 pounds) of Bogart, Georgia.
Chandler was not a heavily recruited quarterback until Clemson offered, and then Miami, Louisville and Ole Miss followed with offers. A major reason for that was he had been a Georgia baseball commitment since last June, so he wasn’t highly thought of in football recruiting circles. Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter moved on Chandler after reviewing his junior film and having several virtual meetings with him.
Chandler also plans to play baseball for Clemson and has been talking with coach Monte Lee about joining his program. At the time his season ended this spring, as a right-handed pitcher and shortstop, he was 2-0 with 16 strikeouts in 7 innings, and he was hitting .435. Chandler gives Clemson an even dozen pledges for the 2021 class. Five of those commitments are from Georgia.
Clemson target four-star SAF Khari Gee of Atlanta committed to LSU.
Myrtle Beach WR JJ Jones committed to North Carolina last week. He picked the Tar Heels over USC and Georgia. Jones is rated a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 3 prospect in South Carolina. He burst on the scene last season after transferring from Socastee. Despite missing some games due to his transfer and an injury, he finished with 40 catches for 654 yards and 14 touchdowns.
USC also missed on a second target last week when OL Jakiah Leftwich of Atlanta announced his commitment to Georgia Tech.
A top USC and Clemson target, DE Zaire Patterson (6-foot-6, 215 pounds) of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, is set to announce his decision on Tuesday. The four-star prospect has given no indications about his plans. Many of the projections in the recruiting world have him choosing between the Gamecocks and Tigers. Some of his other offers were North Carolina, Alabama, Auburn, Duke, Florida State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. Last season Patterson had 109 tackles with 27 tackles for loss, 9 sacks and 3 interceptions.
DT Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins of Gaffney originally planned to announce his college commitment this month but he put that off until June 26th. USC is one of his final six. Ingram-Dawkins would not say who had planned to commit to, but he did spend time last week talking with Gamecock head coach Will Muschamp and assistants Travaris Robinson and Tracy Rocker. The 247Sports Composite has Ingram-Dawkins as a three-star prospect, the 25th-ranked defensive tackle in the country and the No. 3 prospect in South Carolina.
CB Javon Bullard (5-foot-11, 183 pounds) of Milledgeville, Georgia, included USC in his top 12, and the Gamecocks are working to get him to campus for the first time for a recruiting visit when the dead period ends. Last season Bullard had 78 tackles and two interceptions, and he missed five games with an injury. He said he is planning to sign in December and graduate early.
Multi-position ATH Raheim “Rocket” Sanders (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) of Rockledge, Florida, named USC among his top five last week and has set June 8 for his commitment.
The Gamecocks are joined by Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri and Florida State on the short list. Sanders can play receiver, running back, linebacker and defensive back. He’s been talking with a variety of Gamecock coaches including head coach Will Muschamp. Some of Sanders’ other offers are Indiana, UCF, Kansas, Virginia, Miami, Louisville, Nebraska, Tennessee, Pitt, West Virginia, Auburn, Duke and Maryland. He does not plan to commit early but he will graduate early. Sanders is rated as a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked 43rd nationally among athletes and the 78th best prospect in Florida.