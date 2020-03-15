Four-star CB Jordan Hancock (6-foot, 170 pounds) of Suwanee, Georgia, Wednesday morning announced a commitment to Clemson. Hancock visited Clemson for the junior day the previous Saturday. He also visited Clemson in January, and he also took visits to Alabama, Georgia and Florida State in recent weeks. He also was scheduled to see Ohio State late this month. Some of Hancock’s other offers were USC, Florida, LSU, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma, Michigan, Auburn, Texas A&M, Oregon and Stanford. In his announcement video produced by Rivals, Hancock said he chose Clemson over Ohio State, Alabama, Florida State, Georgia and North Carolina. Hancock gives Clemson 10 commitments for the 2021 class and is the first commitment for the secondary. The 247Sports composite ranking has him as the No. 6 corner in the country and the No. 9 prospect in Georgia. The Tigers also are heavily involved with his teammate LB Barrett Carter who is rated a 4-star by the 247Sports composite and the No. 4 outside linebacker in the country.
Clemson has had no trouble attracting five- and four-star quarterbacks over the last ten years. This seasons’ room is filled with two five-star guys and a highly regarded 4-star, and with their ages, the Tigers are set at the position through 2023. So, attracting another high level QB for the 2021 class could be a challenge. Four-star Christian Veilleux of Ontario, however, views the Clemson quarterback roster as a positive in his recruiting. Clemson has not offered Veilleux as Dabo Swinney and Brandon Streeter wait a bit to see how things play out with their lone ’21 quarterback offer five-star Caleb Williams of Washington, D.C. He just visited Oklahoma and the Sooners are perceived the favorite. But that doesn’t mean they haven’t recruited Veilleux with a lot of effort. He was in for a visit in January. Veilleux was looking at a return to Clemson late this month but that obviously is in peril at this point as the school has shut down all activities. The communications with Streeter have continued. Veilleux’s most recent visit was to Duke last weekend and the Blue Devils are making a strong push. As is Penn State where he camped last summer and has visited multiple times. He’s also been to Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia. He said the schools he’s visited would count as the ones he’s most interested in. Veilleux, who threw for 1,700 yards and 17 touchdowns last season at The Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland, would like to make a decision before his season and he’s looking into the possibility of graduating early.
Gaffney DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins has taken unofficial visits to USC, Clemson, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Georgia. His most recent visit was to Knoxville March 8. Once recruits are allowed to return to schools for unofficial visits, he plans to go back to USC and Tennessee, and take other visits to Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, North Carolina and NC State. The Gamecocks have made Ingram-Dawkins a recruiting priority with Will Muschamp keeping up a steady line of communication. Clemson, Ingram-Dawkins said, has not showed much interest to this point. Ingram-Dawkins also has offers from Syracuse, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Michigan, Oklahoma, Kansas, Penn State, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Florida State. He said he will be graduating early and is looking to make his decision in late summer or midway through his senior season.
Former USC commitment RB Lovasea Carroll of Warrenton, Georgia, and IMG Academy in Florida is ready to dance the dance again with the Gamecocks. He committed last May and then decommitted the day after the Gamecocks loss to North Carolina. There wasn’t much contact between the two for the next three months, but conversations resumed in January and remain regular to this day. Carroll missed much of his junior season with a shoulder injury which he said is fine now. The year before he rushed for nearly 1500 yards.
USC recently offered WR Chauncey Magwood (6-foot, 187 pounds) of Leesburg, Georgia, the same school that sent DB Jammie Robinson to the Gamecocks. Magwood said he has been hearing from the Gamecocks since the offer and the next step for him, with them, is to get to Columbia for his first visit. That’s something in the works but it has not been set yet. Weekend before last, Magwood visited Florida State. He also has been to Tennessee and Troy. Coming up he plans to take visits to UCF, Florida, Ole Miss, Kentucky and Arkansas. Earlier this month Magwood released a top list of USC, Nebraska, West Virginia, Arkansas, Florida State, Louisville, Texas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Kentucky, Cincinnati and Georgia Tech. He is looking at later this summer on his decision.
LB Trenilyas Tatum of Jonesboro, Georgia, named a top eight of USC, Tennessee, Louisville, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech and Virginia. He visited USC the last weekend of January and he talked on the phone with Will Muschamp recently. Muschamp, Tatum said, reaches out to him practically every morning. Mississippi State and Georgia, Tatum said, also are keeping up strong contact. He was supposed to visit Georgia last Wednesday but couldn’t make it. From his top eight, Tatum has settled on outright favorites, but he is strong on the Gamecocks. Tatum is a Mike linebacker and is ranked 15th nationally in the 247Sports composite. Last season he had 91 tackles with 31 tackles for loss and 14 sacks.
Three-star CB Ryan Barnes of Gaithersburg, Maryland and his parents made the trip down to Clemson for the junior day earlier this month. It was Barnes’ first visit with the Tigers, so he got the full academic and athletic tour of the school. Barnes met with the coaching staff and got a good idea from them what he could look forward to if he decides to join the Tigers. Barnes also got some one-on-one time with Dabo Swinney and found that to be a fulfilling experience as well. Barnes hasn’t taken many visits. He checked out Duke in January. His plan to is to see as many of his offers as possible, but he said Clemson has set the bar high for the rest to meet. Barnes also visited Tennessee last week. USC also is an offer and he is working on a date to visit the Gamecocks. Some of his other offers are Georgia, Oklahoma, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Louisville, Maryland, Southern Cal, Penn State and Kentucky. The 247Sports composite ranks Barnes as the No. 42 cornerback in the country and the #19 prospect in Maryland for the 2021 class.
Five-star OT Nolan Rucci of Lititz, Pennsylvania, and his family got a two-day look at Clemson from an academic and football angle earlier in the month. He and his family spent two days checking out the classes, the campus, the facilities, and most important to Rucci, the coaches and players. Rucci is a left tackle, and with the possibility of Clemson starting left tackle Jackson Carman leaving for the NFL after his junior (2020) season, he knows there’s chance for a quick start for him in the program. Rucci and his family also got the chance to sit down with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, and that turned out to be a production session both ways. After leaving Clemson, Rucci and his family stopped at Tennessee on their ride back home. Rucci’s father played at Penn State and in the NFL, and his brother is a tight end at Wisconsin, so those Big Ten schools figure to be in the mix. Notre Dame, Michigan, Miami, Stanford, LSU and Texas A&M are some of his other offers.
USC and Clemson target OL Micah Morris of Kingsland, Georgia, plans to release his top 5 in the near future. Both were on his top 7 list along with Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Florida and LSU. This year he has taken unofficial visits to USC, Georgia, Florida State and Florida. He has also visited Clemson. Morris is rated as a 4-star by the 247Sports composite and the No. 11 prospect in the state.