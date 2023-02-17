COLUMBIA — Palmetto Christian’s road to the state championship game has been nothing short of magical.
A team made up of eight players made it there
A team with a first-year head coach made it there.
A team that was down by double digits in Thursday’s semifinals made it there.
Despite it all, the Lions have overcome, but in Friday’s South Carolina Association of Christian Schools Division 1A title match, the magic ran out.
The Palmetto Christian girls basketball team couldn’t find many ways to score in a 46-19 loss to Easley Christian. With the defeat, the Lions finish as state runner-ups.
“I enjoyed the fight that I saw,” Palmetto Christian coach Mike Craigo said. “Our team could’ve laid down a lot and just absolutely quit at the end, but they didn’t. They fought hard all the way to end.”
The Lions struggled against a stingy Easley Christian defense that brought a lot of pressure and kept PCAG away from the basket. As a result, the Eagles forced turnovers time and time again, jumping in front of passes and poking out basketballs mid-dribble.
Self-inflicted wounds also hurt the Lions throughout the game as ballhandling issues caused a lot of unforced turnovers as well. Players were also a bit hesitant to drive against the defending Eagles, resulting in lower percentage shots and prompt Easley Christian rebounds.
“We just kinda let them take it to us instead of us taking it to them,” Craigo said. “We were real apprehensive. I don’t know why the continuity was off tonight because of that, but whatever the reason, we didn’t play like we normally do.”
In what was a blowout loss, one of the biggest blows to the Lions’ championship hopes came before the tip. Jaela Marshall, Palmetto Christian’s leading scorer from its semifinal win over Hawthorne, was out of the title game due to an injury.
This forced players like junior Sam Crowell, who led the Lions with nine points, to step into bigger roles. Marshall is one of the team’s senior leaders, and against a team that brought pressure like Easley Christian did, Craigo believes she could’ve made a big difference.
“She kinda makes and helps us go. When we have everybody together, our team’s a lot more confident,” Craigo said. “I’m not taking anything away from Easley, Easley is a great team, but without Jaela, it’s some difference.”
Her absence was felt for much of the game, particularly in the third quarter when the Eagles started to pull away. The Lions were down by 13 at the break, but after a PCAG bucket to open the half, the Eagles made it pour.
Easley Christian outscored Palmetto Christian 15-4 in the third, creating turnovers, many of which occurred before the Lions crossed halfcourt. The Eagles quickly capitalized in the quarter, turning those turnovers into points and putting away the short-handed and fatigued Lions.
The rest of the way was a downward trend for Palmetto Christian, but as for the season, it was largely an upward one. The Lions reached their first state title game in any sport in school history, defying expectations for the small Greenwood private school.
A pipe dream just a few months ago became reality Friday night, and for Craigo, it was a thrill to be a part of it.
“They bought into everything that we coached to them,” Craigo said. “They showed up every day, they worked hard, they believed in what we were doing in the process and because of it, we ended up playing for a state championship.”