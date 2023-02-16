Team
The Palmetto Christian girls basketball team is playing in its first ever state semifinal game on Thursday in West Columbia.

 SUBMITTED

Eight players — that’s all it’s taken for the Lions to be where they’re at.

It’s small, but the Palmetto Christian girls basketball team is up to big things.

