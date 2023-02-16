Eight players — that’s all it’s taken for the Lions to be where they’re at.
It’s small, but the Palmetto Christian girls basketball team is up to big things.
Updated: February 16, 2023 @ 4:42 am
Big things for the program.
Big things for the school.
And big things for the history books.
Palmetto Christian will play in the South Carolina Association of Christian Schools Class 1A semifinals for the first time in school history Thursday in West Columbia.
The Lions are 12-6 on the season, coming off a win against Union Christian Day last Thursday to set up their semis matchup with Hawthorne.
“It’s been kind of an up and down season. We’ve had a lot of bright spots. We played some really good competition early on, I think that’s helped us towards the end of the year,” Palmetto Christian coach Mike Craigo said.
“Our journey has been a really fun one. Our girls historically haven’t been in this spot, so they’re having a lot of fun with where we are in the season, so I’m really happy for them.”
The Lions are led by three seniors in Anna Holt, Mary Elliott Hodges and Jaela Marshall, who Craigo says are a big reason why the team is where it’s at.
But it isn’t just those three players — it’s all eight.
The team has players ranging from seniors all the way down to sixth grade, and it isn’t just their talent that stands out, their character does, too.
“They’re just a great group of girls and they work extremely hard, and since we’re a small group anyway, to be able to accomplish what we have so far, it’s really been a treat,” Craigo said.
It’s been a special year for Craigo, especially with it being his first year leading the program.
“Just all of the excitement that surrounds it and the newness of this, I’m really happy and excited for the kids,” Craigo said. “It’s been great for me just to be their coach, watch them get better, watch them grow and just become better basketball players.”
As for the tournament, the Lions just need to stick to what has worked all season for them: defensive pressure in the halfcourt and converting opportunities in transition.
And when all is set and done on Championship Friday, Palmetto Christian hopes to notch a state title.
“Obviously, you gotta have a few breaks and a little bit of luck. I don’t care who you are, to win a championship, you have to,” Craigo said. “It’s just doing the things that we’ve done all year.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
