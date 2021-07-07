Boxing highlights two aspects: precision technique and unwavering discipline.
It’s something that Greenwood High School alum Shone Lockhart knows all too well as he appeared in 34 professional fights during a 20-year career. But now Lockhart prepares for a different fight, the fight to keep youths out of trouble in the Greenwood community.
“My dream is to make the (gym) a place for the community,” Lockhart said. “I want to help reduce crime and I want to bring the kids together so they can be more in unity with each other.”
Lockhart said he was arrested and spent time in jail, where he learned to hone his boxing skills. After his career in the ring, Lockhart wanted to open a gym with the name “Positive Circle,” paying homage to a boxing group he was with during his time in jail.
“We had what we called the ‘Positive Circle’ and we did positive stuff while in jail,” Lockhart said. “We didn’t get involved with criminal activity in the jail. We just ran, boxed and went to school, we just stayed positive. It gave me a lot of self-esteem and discipline.”
Lockhart said boxing is what kept him away from trouble when he was released. However, one of the issues with keeping up with his passion for the sport was that he had to drive to Columbia to train. He said that he couldn’t go any higher in the ranks because he had to travel more than an hour to train.
Although teaching boxing is one of the goals, Lockhart said he wants the gym to act as a community space, and, where he hopes with a bigger building, to have a recording studio for youths who want to play music.
“I want to help enlighten these kids on how to become entrepreneurs,” Lockhart said. “I want them to be able to create a job for themselves. A lot of kids get in trouble because they are looking for money so I am trying to teach them a way to make a profit without getting involved with criminal activities.”
Lockhart said that the gym provides free lessons for youths who are looking to box or who are looking to work out. Adults can also train, although they will be charged a membership fee.
For information about the Positive Circle Boxing Club, check out its website at positive-circle-boxing-club.ueniweb.com.
“I teach (the kids) to come every day and just give it your all,” Lockhart said.