Although many events in the Lakelands have been canceled, postponed or limited in the last few months because of the coronavirus pandemic, outdoor activities remain a safe way to stay active while social distancing.
State parks in South Carolina reopened in early May, and so have many outdoor businesses in the state since then.
As the pandemic continues, it’s still smart to stick to activities that make social distancing easy. Here are a few outdoor activities to try in the Lakelands.
Fishing
Lake Greenwood: When the season shifts from summer to fall, the fish will be moving to shallow water toward the docks, making it the best time to catch large groups of fish.
As the fall season progresses to winter, the bait fish will move deeper into the water. Lake Greenwood is known as one of the best lakes for jigging spoons, so the fish will be grouped up where seagulls are feeding.
Lake Hartwell: There's a larger population of bass fish at Lake Hartwell, according to SCDNR. The fish at Hartwell tend to bunch together throughout every season. The population of blueback herring spawn in the region makes for good catches at the lake.
Hiking
There are several hiking trails in the Lakelands that vary in difficulty.
Lake Greenwood's Scenic Shoreline Trail and Nature Trail are relatively easy paths. The Lake Greenwood Nature Trail is a 0.7-mile loop that ventures onto a peninsula and offers a view of three sides of Lake Greenwood. The trail can be completed in an hour or two.
The Scenic Shoreline Trail starts at the campground and follows the lake’s shoreline, then loops back. The trail is 4.4 miles and can be broken down into shorter loops.
More challenging hiking can be found at Long Cane Loop Trail and Baker Creek State Park Loop.
Long Cane Loop Trail includes more than 20 miles of hiking, but can be adjusted to shorter loops. The trail starts at Fell Camp in Abbeville.
Baker Creek State Park Loop is moderately difficult for hiking and mountain biking. There is a 10-mile loop at Baker Creek State Park, which includes several smaller loops.
Horseback riding
Elhanan Equestrian: This horse-riding facility, in Hodges, offers academy lessons, horse shows and exercise classes for riders. For beginners, it offers instruction in English riding.
J and A Riding Stables: J and A Riding Stables, in Donalds, is a full-care boarding and training facility. It offers trails rides, lessons and summer youth camps.
Riders are taught to ride western and then progress to English and bareback. Once riders have the basics down and have a strong seat, more advanced riding is taught.