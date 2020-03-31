Outdoor activities have been strongly restricted as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens.
Hunting season began Wednesday, and presumably will continue as scheduled. Many publicly owned hunting locations have closed as the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources takes it own measures to prevent the virus' spread, but private land still offers an opportunity to hunt.
"Especially for hunting, it's not going to have a lot of affect, because hunters kind of practice social distancing already," said Greg Lucas, DNR's Upstate communications director. "They get a good bit of space between each other already."
Lucas cited the closures of the Clemson Forest and Savannah River Site in Aiken as examples of places where hunting will not be available.
Hunting is allowed and available on private land that is open, of course, and so is fishing. However, DNR has closed all state lakes in response to an executive order from Gov. Henry McMaster.
McMaster issued Tuesday a list of non-essential businesses which were ordered to close Wednesday afternoon. The list of non-essential businesses included sports activities which use shared equipment or place participants within six feet of one another.
Golf courses, state parks, hiking trails or other outdoor places for activity were not included on McMaster's non-essential business list. However, South Carolina State Parks announced last week it will close all parks until May.
Lucas said DNR closed Sassafras Mountain this week because people were visiting and making it difficult to implement social distancing.