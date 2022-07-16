Stokes Cromer was in disbelief.
He had been an integral part of Greenwood Post 20’s success, helping the Braves claim first seed in league play, but as he walked off the mound in Greer, his team trailed by six runs in the bottom of the sixth in what would become Post 20 baseball team’s final game of 2021.
Cromer had thrown 18 pitches, two of which left the yard in Greenwood’s playoff exit to Greer.
His summer was over. Once the 2021 semester started, Cromer put baseball behind him and became one of more than 23,000 students at Clemson.
But that final appearance stuck with him, so he decided if he could make time for it. Between having a summer job and just having a life, he was going to come out for his final year of eligibility with Post 20.
“I just hated to end it on that,” Cromer said. “I figured if I could do it, I would do it. I didn’t know if I would be able to, because I’m working and have a lot of stuff going on. With baseball, I got out here and knew I had to play.”
Once he figured out if he could play, he went to his former high school teammate, Caleb McLaughlin, who also was at Clemson solely as a student.
“Honestly, just how much fun we had last year,” McLaughlin said about why he decided to come back and play Post 20. “We didn’t make it too far in the playoffs, but coming back was really fun and enjoyable. ... I haven’t played baseball in a year. I was just going to Clemson and haven’t done anything baseball related in a year. Coming here was definitely a challenge, but it’s fun.”
Though the pair hadn’t done anything baseball related in roughly 10 months, they were counted on as leaders almost immediately. McLaughlin has started in left field and hit near the top of the order all season, while Cromer has been the Braves’ No. 2 pitcher.
“It really took a toll on my body because I wasn’t used to pitching,” Cromer said. “Those first couple of weeks, I was just having to pitch through arm pain. Luckily, my arm has gotten used to it now. It was kind of nice. In high school, you play a whole season before you come out here, so you’ve already played all year. For me, it was just like this is my season. I feel like I take a lot of pride in it this year because this is all I get. This is my last year of baseball.”
Through 11 games this season, McLaughlin has scored 12 runs and driven in nine while hitting .256, while Cromer has logged 26 innings this year, racking up a 3.12 ERA with 22 strikeouts. In all but one of his starts, Cromer went at least five innings.
The pair of rising college sophomores were joined by Garrett Hodges and Zach Faulkner, who also just completed their first year of college.
Unlike Cromer and McLaughlin, Hodges and Faulkner didn’t have the same rust to kickoff, as both played baseball in the spring for Spartanburg Methodist and USC Union, respectively. Both are using the summer as a chance to improve on their skills before heading back for their sophomore seasons.
Hodges, who is a pitcher only at SMC, has been working on his control, trying to cut down his walks, something he struggled with during his first year in college. For Faulkner, he’s trying to improve as a hitter, using his legs to generate more power and stay back on his swings.
“We’ve faced some good competition,” Faulkner said. “It’s keeping me warm and ready to go for the fall.”
Faulkner has torn the cover off the ball, hitting .412 with 14 RBIs. Even more impressively, he’s walked 10 times compared to just four strikeouts. Hodges has been the Braves ace, tossing 20 2/3 innings while striking out 37 batters he’s faced with a 3.92 ERA. In his past nine innings, he’s punched out 22 batters. He’s also played a part for the Braves in the box, hitting .300 with five RBIs.
The four college freshmen are hoping to extend their summer by a few weeks, starting on Monday, as the Braves take on Lancaster in the second round of the American Legion state playoffs.