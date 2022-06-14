On May 18, Gracie Timmerman’s high school career came to an end in the Upper State Championship tournament, closing the book on an accolade-studded high school career. While there were things she would never do again at Ninety Six, Timmerman knew she had one last softball season before heading to Lander in the fall to play for the Bearcats.
That final Post 20 season awarded her one more opportunity to play softball with her father, Tee, as one of her coaches.
“The last game was pretty sad, because I knew it was my last high school game with him and with everybody else,” Gracie said. “I knew that I had Post 20. I feel like this one is going to be more sad because I’m done playing for him.”
Throughout her high school career, Tee was an assistant coach for the Ninety Six softball team, usually coaching first base. Gracie led off for the Wildcats, and as a slap hitter, was usually reaching first with a bunt or slap single. The first person there almost every time was her father.
“I’ve had him coaching bases forever. Knowing that he is there and that I get to him is cool because he’s always there encouraging me and making me better,” Gracie said.
But Tee has been there throughout more than just her high school career, coaching the future Bearcat throughout her years of rec ball.
“It’s been fun. Anytime that you can do anything with your kids is fun,” Tee said. “I’ve seen her grow from a little-bitty 8-and-under girl playing coach pitch to fixing to go to Lander. Watching that progression has been a joy. Most dads don’t get to do that.”
The two have shared many games and memories they’ll have forever. In 2019, Ninety Six won its first softball state championship. Tee was there to put Gracie’s medallion over her head after the Wildcats defeated Latta. He was in Lander softball coach Glen Crawford’s office when Gracie received her scholarship offer. In 2021, the two had another championship moment, as Post 20 won the inaugural state championship.
“Getting a close-up view is special. I try not to coach her too much, a lot of times it’s a dad thing,” Tee said. “She knows what to do. Just seeing her success and her happiness, that’s what I’m over there doing. I just try to sit over there and watch her. I tell her some things, but watching her success has been the most fun for me.”
Through the first four games this season, Post 20 has dominated, running through Ridge Spring-Monetta. Post 20 has 12 more games before starting the playoffs in July. While the goal is to win another championship, Tee is also focused on spending as much time on the diamond with his daughter as possible.
“High school was definitely a tough season to come to an end, (but) I did know that I got to coach her for a little bit longer,” Tee said. “We’re just trying to ride it out and make these last couple of times fun.”