Early in the season, Weslyn Bensel was continuously asking Dixie softball coach Samantha Ferguson about being able to pitch. Why not? Bensel was in the final year of her highlight-reel high school career, but had stopped pitching before she started playing varsity so she could focus on playing shortstop for the Hornets.
Every time, Ferguson’s answer was “no way.” That didn’t stop Bensel. She would throw in the gym whenever she was in Ferguson’s PE class.
Finally, Ferguson gave Bensel a chance on senior night.
“I had to keep it a big secret that she was going to pitch before the game,” Ferguson said. “She kept begging me and sure enough in the third inning, we were playing Southside Christian and I said ‘All right.’ I changed around everybody. She was so happy, and she pitched super good.”
In Bensel’s lone outing of the year, she dominated, throwing two innings and striking out four in the lopsided senior day win.
But for those who have watched Bensel’s high school journey, the success wasn’t too shocking. Nearly every year of her career, Bensel has been one of the best players in the state, earning All-State honors in 2018, 2021 and 2022. She missed out in 2019 because of a torn meniscus and 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She also earned the opportunity to continue her softball career, signing with Columbia International University in early February.
“I’ve been blessed to have such good years at Dixie,” Bensel said. “I came back my freshman year from my knee injury and came back to win that state championship (in 2019). It felt good and set the tone for the next couple of years. Throughout my six years playing, they’ve been great seasons and everyone’s been very good.”
This year, Bensel was named the Class 1A Player of the Year, and, adding to her list of accolades, she was named the Index-Journal Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. Bensel is the first Dixie player to win the award more than once and is the third Hornet overall to win the award, as Ferguson and Delanie Laudenbacher won the award once.
“I couldn’t be more proud of her. It’s a huge accomplishment, and she topped it off by getting it two years in a row,” Ferguson said. “We haven’t had a player do that. That’s pretty incredible. She definitely deserves it. Her stats didn’t really show that she was the best player on the team, but you could look at her and tell. She makes plays that no other shortstop can make.”
While Bensel didn’t replicate her otherworldly performance from a year ago, Bensel was still one of the top threats in 1A this season. The senior finished her senior season with a .389 average, eight doubles, two triples and five home runs, equaling to a 1.132 OPS (anything higher than a .900 OPS is considered amazing). She swiped 17 bases while finishing with a 1.57 walk-to-strikeout ratio (11 walks compared to seven strikeouts).
“We improved so much as a team this year compared to last year that it kind of took the pressure off of me,” Bensel said. “Then again, I wanted to get on and start something for our offense. … Being the leadoff, I think it sets the tone for the game, especially earlier in the season.”
Bensel finished her high school career in the Upper State championship tournament but will continue to play in the Lakelands this summer, as she rejoins the Post 20 softball team for a chance to repeat as state champions.
“I think it’s good for me to be around other girls that I grew up playing against in rec ball,” Bensel said. “I’ve always played against them, but it’s exciting to finally be on the same team as them.”