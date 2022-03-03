Kendahl Spearman is obsessed with improving her game.
From practicing dribble moves to shooting countless shots during the summer, the junior continues to refine her skills to near perfection. Although this striving for perfection is continuous, Spearman has started to reap some of the benefits as she was named the I-J Player of the Year.
"I'm always (thinking) about getting better," Spearman said. "I don't want to stay the same and have everybody catch up with me. I want to make myself better and actually stand out for college coaches to see."
The maturation in her game was evident right away as the point guard led Emerald in points per game (23), assists (4.5) and steals (five). Spearman also dazzled on the defensive end fishing second on the team with four rebounds per game and averaging a block per game to boot.
Emerald coach Merv Rollinson said Spearman's jump from her sophomore season to now was noticeable, starting with her speed on the court.
"She plays faster, sometimes we have to slow her down," Rollinson said. "She plays a whole lot faster, she's way more confident in her shot and her ability to get to the paint has grown two-fold. … She's a once-in-a-lifetime talent and could very well be one of the best to come out of Greenwood."
With a talent like Spearman, Rollinson said he and assistant coach Breshay Johnson decided to "take the reins off of her," allowing the junior to develop into a floor general for the Vikings.
That decision was just one of the multitude of challenges, Spearman adapted to and overcame in 2022. During games this season, Spearman was relied upon to motivate the team when the Vikings weren't playing up to their potential.
Case and point was Emerald's come-from-behind win against Greenwood. After scoring a season-low 26 points in the first half, the junior scored eight points in less than r three minutes to lead the comeback for the Vikings, finishing the game with 33 points.
"That was the one game where we all went after it," Spearman said. "I came from that school in the ninth grade and things didn't go the way that they should have. When I came here, that's the game I like to go all out for."
After that game, Rollinson called her a "monster" after Spearman's heroics against the Eagles. It's something that the Vikings will look to lean upon in her senior season.
"She's tenacious, she will fight you and attack you," Rollinson said. "That's something I always tell (her), 'If you consider yourself to be a beast, then you have to do what beasts do — they feed.' That's her every time she is on that court."