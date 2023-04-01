ABBEVILLE
Want to play golf at Pebble Beach or some other iconic course? Well, The Range at Cold Springs can help you.
The driving range, which opened in June of last year, offers 10 covered bays that feature Toptracer technology. You hit balls onto a traditional grass range, and then Toptracer tracks your performance.
“We have different courses you can play virtually,” said Brad Stoll, who co-owns the range with Brent Beiler.
The Range at Cold Springs is a lot like Topgolf. It uses cameras to track your shot angle, speed, spin and distance. You can play every shot like you would on a regular golf course. Based on where your ball is, Toptracer will give you a ring around a flag. You then try to chip within the ring, which is equivalent to making a putt.
“It tracks in real time,” Stoll said. “It’s similar to Topgolf. Actually, some Topgolf facilities use Toptracer technology. The Toptracer technology is a little more friendly, and real golfers like it better than Topgolf.”
Do you just want to hit some balls? You can do that too — either by using the Toptracer bays or the traditional grass tee area, which will accommodate 12 golfers. There’s also a putting green.
“It’s a good atmosphere,” Stoll said. “It’s easily more accessible than going to Topgolf. (People) love the virtual golf and love the virtual tournaments. Families love to come here and turn kids loose and have a good time. A lot of families will meet here to spend the evening together. It’s a fun, clean atmosphere for families and golfers alike.”
Stoll and Beiler recognized the need for a driving range in the area since there were none in Abbeville and only a couple in Greenwood.
“There’s nothing really to do in Abbeville, recreation-wise, and very little in Greenwood,” Stoll said. “We wanted some place kids and families could come on the weekends and weeknights to have a good time.”
Stoll and Beiler initially were going to start with some grass tee boxes and a traditional practice facility, but, as they explored putting one in, they found Toptracer, which is owned by Callaway Golf. Callaway is the parent company of Topgolf and Toptracer.
Stoll talked with representatives from Toptracer, who said they were looking to put their technology in a smaller market.
“Troptracer is going into ranges like this and they’re popping up all across the country,” Stoll said. “There are very few in South Carolina.”
Golfers have loved the experience, Stoll said. The Abbeville High School and Erskine College golf teams practice there, and the range hosts weekly leagues and tournaments.
“We started out really strong with the family recreational side,” Stoll said. “And then in the winter, we did a lot of the virtual tournaments. It’s been pleasantly good.”
The range has sold itself.
“If you have an interest in golf, you are going to want to come here for your game,” Stoll said. “It helps your game. There are a lot of training aids. There are several different things you can play on there, exclusively to help your game. You can come out here and hit balls for two hours when the weather is nasty, when you would not normally be able to get out and play golf.”
In addition to individual usage availability seven days a week, the facility can be reserved for corporate events, birthday parties and family events. The range has even hosted wedding rehearsal dinner parties. The Range Café offers food, drinks and ice cream.
Most people bring their own golf clubs, but the range has some clubs available for use by those who don’t have any. Reservations are required for peak hours on weekends but not for weekday times.
The Range at Cold Springs is at 45 Highway 201 in Abbeville.
Visit therangeatcoldsprings.com for information about costs and reservations.