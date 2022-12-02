COLUMBIA — The Panthers were at a loss through their first two drives.
Against a stacked Oceanside Collegiate defensive front, Abbeville mustered just four yards on back-to-back three-and-outs.
Despite the slow start, the Panthers bought into the Kool-Aid they were drinking all season, and about two-and-a-half hours later — the taste was sweet.
The Panthers used explosive plays on offense and defense to jump out to a lead and run away with it in a 35-20 Class 2A state title win over Oceanside.
“It feels good to be here, man, senior year, state championship, it just feels awesome,” Abbeville senior Antonio Harrison said.
Harrison, who had been out most of the season with a torn ACL, loomed large in his school’s 12th all-time state championship.
The senior ran in a 9-yard score in the fourth and his third-quarter 20-yard catch set up a Zay Rayford 10-yard touchdown to put Abbeville up by 21.
And he was just as effective on defense.
Harrison was stellar in the Abbeville secondary with key pass breakups and a touchdown-saving tackle at the 2-yard-line right before half.
It was quite the night for a guy whose senior season was in question this spring.
“Just tremendous to see him come back and do what he did this year, it’s almost a miracle from God, really,” Nickles said. “Give him all the glory.”
Along with Harrison, the Panther secondary gave the offense grace in the first half, keeping the Landsharks scoreless with three fourth-down stops in Abbeville territory.
Meanwhile, Karson Norman ignited the spark for the Maroon and Gold.
The sophomore found running room and bursted down the field on a 61-yard touchdown run, and the next two drives were just as explosive as the third.
After two turnovers on downs, the Panthers picked up right where they left off with a 23-yard Ty Cade run and a Jay Tinch 31-yard touchdown reception from Rayford.
“That was the difference in the game, the first half was the difference in the game,” Nickles said. “(The fourth-down stops), every one of them were game changers.”
From there, it was about holding on.
Even after Oceanside recovered a fumble on the second half kickoff and scored a few plays later, the Panthers didn’t falter.
Abbeville drove 48 yards down the field for Rayford’s second score. Then on the next two drives, Jae Harris came up with a third-down sack and Kendall Barr snagged a one-handed interception before Harrison’s dagger.
Those explosive plays were the tale of the game.
Can they be accredited to the Kool-Aid? Maybe, but as the buzzer sounded at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium, it wasn’t Kool-Aid being dunked over the 9-time state-winning coach — it was Gatorade.
In comparison, this title feels just as good for Nickles as the first seven, and feels great for the kids at ol’ Abbeville High School.
“This profession has been so good to me and I’ve been so blessed to have such a wonderful group of coaches, a wonderful community to coach in and then these kids,” Nickles said. “They bought into what we do and stayed with it and got better and better, and better.”