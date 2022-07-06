DUE WEST — With lightning strikes darting across the Due West sky, it was the crack of the Post 20 bats that resonated on Wednesday.
After a lightning delay paused the game in the bottom of the second inning, Post 20 tacked on three runs in the next two innings to win the game 5-0 in five innings. Both teams were scheduled to play a doubleheader on Wednesday, but only completed one game because of inclement weather.
The win is Post 20's 13th of the season and according to coach Tee Timmerman, brings the team "a step closer" toward a division title.
"It was a tough game to win," Timmerman said. "You had bad weather the whole time and then you had the delay. We were able to work through all of those obstacles and get the win. Of course we would have liked to play two games and win the division, but hopefully we'll be able to do that at home."
Timmerman said the 30-minute lightning delay, calmed the team down which resulted in instant offense. Post 20 racked up five of its eight hits after the hiatus. Michaela Harrison led the team at the plate as she went 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI.
"She just does so many things at the plate," Timmerman said. "She can slap, she can bunt, but she also has that added power aspect. For her to be able to do all three it kind of sets the defense up to be unsure of what she's going to do. Then when she gets on, she's ready to run which makes her more of a threat on the bases."
Along with Harrison, Post 20 saw contributions from Lou Corner, Katie Fortner and Zoey Montgomery, who all scored a run and recorded a hit in the win. It was also the team's third-straight win where five or more batters recorded at least a hit.
The offense was more than enough for starting pitcher Lauralee Scott who pitched a complete-game shutout allowing just two hits.
Timmerman said he'll turn to the trio of Harrison, Megan Kimberling and Aubrey Holland to close out the team's final two games on Thursday.
"The plan is to get all three of those girls to pitch to get them ready for the playoffs," Timmerman said. "With any one of those girls we throw out there, we're confident in them and the players are confident in them. That's the key."
