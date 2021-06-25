Post 20’s runs have mainly come in bunches lately, and another big inning Friday night carried the Braves to a crucial win in league play.
An explosive six-run third inning was all Post 20 needed to gain early separation in an 11-1 win over Easley Post 52. Greenwood added three runs in the fourth inning and two in the sixth for a run-rule victory.
“We’d like to be a little more consistent and steady offensively, but recently this is the way the runs have been coming,” Post 20 coach Nate Hamilton said. “It’s still a big boost offensively when you can bunch them up like that. It’s a big lift and allows your pitcher to pitch with that comfortable lead.”
Post 20 starter Stokes Cromer allowed Easley’s lone run in the first inning and had to pitch himself out of an early jam.
Easley loaded the bases with no outs, but Cromer bounced back after a lengthy mound visit from Hamilton and struck out the next three batters to end the frame.
“The conversation we had was about damage control,” Hamilton said. “We needed to limit that damage to one or two runs, and we were fortunate for them to only get one run. That was a big boost for us.”
Offensively, Greenwood recorded nine hits on the night, including an inside-the-park home run from Trey Taylor in the fourth.
Aidan Pridgen continued his hot hitting at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs.
The Braves (4-4) got themselves back to .500 in the win and avenged a loss to Easley earlier in the week. Post 20 has split games with Williamston and Easley in league play.
“We play each league opponent three times, so we can’t afford to lose two games against one and not have a chance to win a series against them,” Hamilton said. “We’ve still got a chance to win every series against each league team, and that’s our goal right now, to see if we can go 2-1 against each team. That should put us in good position for our league.”