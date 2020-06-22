USC Monday landed its second 2021 offensive line commitment in as many weeks as JonDarius Morgan (6-foot-4, 305 pounds) of Birmingham, Alabama, announced on Twitter his plans to join the Gamecocks. Morgan’s commitment follows that of Jordan Davis of Fairburn, Georgia, who last week became the Gamecocks' first offensive line commitment for the class. He also pushes the class total to 10.
Morgan also held offers from Arizona State, Syracuse, Tennessee State, Louisville, Georgia Tech, South Florida and Troy. He took unofficial visits to Tennessee and South Alabama prior to the dead period being imposed due to Covid-19.
Morgan has not been rated or ranked by 247Sports, and by Rivals he’s rated as a 3-star prospect.
South Pointe receiver commits to USC
USC it for a second time on the recruiting trail Monday afternoon when WR O’Mega Blake (6-foot-2, 188 pounds) of South Pointe announced his commitment to the Gamecocks. Blake had narrowed his decision to USC, Louisville and Virginia Tech. He also had offers from West Virginia, Syracuse, Ole Miss, Penn State, Michigan State, Tennessee, NC State, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, East Carolina, Texas Tech, Kansas State and Pitt.
Last season Blake had 50 catches for 1019 yards and 14 touchdowns. He can also play in the secondary, and is a candidate for the return teams. He’s ranked the No. 13 prospect in South Carolina in the 247Sports Composite and is rated as a three-star prospect. He gives the Gamecocks 11 commitment for their 2021 class, which now has a total of 14 initial counters with three carrried over from 2020.
FBI investigating noose found in Wallace garage
Federal authorities on Monday confirmed they are investigating the discovery of a noose found in the Talladega Superspeedway garage stall of Bubba Wallace, NASCAR's only Black full-time driver who successfully pushed the stock car series to ban the Confederate flag at its venues earlier this month.
U.S. Attorney Jay Town said his office, the FBI and the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division were reviewing the situation.
The stock car series, founded in the South more than 70 years ago, has tried to distance itself from the flag for years at the risk of alienating a core group of its fan base. At Wallace's urging, it went ahead with the ban as the nation grapples with social unrest largely tied to George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died in the custody of Minneapolis police.
Tennis exhibition canceled after positive test
Grigor Dimitrov has tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the cancellation of an exhibition event in Croatia where top-ranked Novak Djokovic was due to play in the final.
Dimitrov, ranked No. 19 and a three-time Grand Slam semifinalist, is the highest-profile current player to say he has the virus. His announcement Sunday on his Instagram page comes at the end of a week when the U.S. Open said it would go forward.
The professional tennis tours have been suspended since March and are planning to resume in August.
NBA sets Oct. 16 for draft
The NBA has firmed up the schedule for what will be a hectic time for teams this fall, deciding on Oct. 16 as the date for this year's draft and saying clubs can begin talking to free agents two days later.
The annual moratorium will begin at 12:01 a.m. EDT on Oct. 19 and continue through noon on Oct. 23, the league told teams on Saturday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press.
As was the case last season, teams and free agents can begin negotiating six hours before the moratorium — so 6 p.m. EDT on Oct. 18.
Redskins to retire Mitchell's jersey
The Washington Redskins will retire the jersey of Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell. They will also rename the lower level of FedEx Field for him, replacing the section named for former owner George Preston Marshall.
The team, which is under pressure to change its name during the ongoing national reckoning over racism, said Saturday that Mitchell's No. 49 will become only the second jersey in the franchise's 88-year history to be retired. The other is the No. 33 of Hall of Famer Sammy Baugh.
Mitchell, Washington's first African American player, died in April. The Redskins were the last NFL team to integrate the roster.
Former Dolphins running back Kiick dies
MIAMI — Jim Kiick, the versatile running back who helped the Miami Dolphins achieve the NFL’s only perfect season in 1972, died Saturday at age 73 following a battle with Alzheimer's disease, daughter Allie said.
The former University of Wyoming star was part of a formidable backfield that included his best friend, Pro Football Hall of Fame fullback Larry Csonka. They earned the nicknames Butch and Sundance, inspired by the popular 1969 movie “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.”
Kiick made the American Football League All-Star team in his first two seasons and played on Miami's back-to-back Super Bowl championship teams in 1972-73. Kiick had two touchdowns for the ’72 Dolphins in the AFC championship game, and also scored in the Super Bowl victory that capped their 17-0 season under Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Don Shula.
Bertans to sit out NBA restart
WASHINGTON — Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans will skip the Disney-based resumption of the NBA season, making him the first known example of a healthy, eligible player sitting out.
Bertans can become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and is expected to command a big contract as one of the league’s top 3-point shooters.
Bertans' decision was first reported Monday by ESPN and confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with his plans, speaking on condition of anonymity because neither the player nor team had made an announcement.