Post 20 softball fans got a taste of some fireworks on Wednesday.
Rather than seeing an array of explosive colors in the sky, spectators saw an explosion of runs — 18 of them to be precise.
In its second doubleheader against Mid-Carolina this season, Post 20's offense carried the team en route to an 11-1 and 7-1 victories. Wednesday's offensive barrage came via two innings where the team batted around, tallying six hits or more in both cases.
What may seem like a luxury to some coaches is another way for the team to improve according to Post 20 coach Tee Timmerman.
"We need to start to be more focused and honed in throughout the entire game," Timmerman said. "Recently, we're relying a lot more on having two good inning and that being enough. We just want to make sure that we're a little but more focused throughout the whole game. We're getting closer to playoff time and we are going to start playing against some better teams. We just can't afford to have a lapse."
Regardless of the inconsistency, Post 20 improves to 12-0 and has scored 106 runs this season.
Leading the charge was Zoey Montgomery who went a combined 2-for-5 with three RBIs and was able to jumpstart the offense in Game 1 with a two-run home run. Montgomery and Katie Fortner were the only two players to finish with three RBIs.
Complimenting the offense like it has all season was another stingy performance from Post 20's pitching staff. Lauralee Scott, Megan Kimberling, Aubrey Holland and Michaela Harrison all made appearances in the circle and allowed a combined two runs in the wins.
For Harrison, she got her second start of the season in Game 2 and allowed one run on three innings of work. Timmerman was pleased with her performance as she continues to heal from a nagging knee injury she suffered at the end of the high school season.
"She seems to be more comfortable and that's the biggest thing," Timmerman said. "She pitched two games and (threw) eight inning this week. I think she may have given up a couple of runs, but that was more of her getting comfortable with her leg and feeling better."
Post 20 will wrap up its season with a four-game stretch against Abbeville. The team will travel to Due West on July 6 before playing its final home game of the season on July 7.
