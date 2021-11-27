Even at 6 years old, Gary Odom’s goal was to play golf professionally. Though he never made the PGA Tour, Odom played on the Senior Mini Tour for several years, participating in the qualifiers for the U.S. Senior and British Senior tours.
Now Odom is working as Emerald’s golf coach, aiming to grow the game.
Growing up in New Ellenton, Odom lived just one house away from a small nine-hole course that he and his father played together. Odom stayed with the game, developing so much that he was being recruited by Florida State as a senior in high school.
But plans change.
As a senior, Odom lost part of his right pointer finger in a motorcycle accident that cost him his chance to play for the Seminoles.
“I was not able to make that happen. It just wasn’t in the cards for me to go,” Odom said.
Instead of joining Florida State’s golf team, Odom joined the Air Force as a civil engineer, where he was able to play numerous courses around the world during his service.
“I was stationed in Japan for about 18 months,” Odom said. “They have beautiful golf courses in Japan, so I was able to play. I played golf with a lot of good people in command. Once they find out that you’re a decent player, they want to play.”
After his retirement from the Air Force, Odom moved on to IBM, where golf once again made a difference in his work.
“Fortunately, when you get into a company, golf takes you a lot of places. Fortunately, in my career with IBM, I was able to negotiate a lot of contracts on the golf course,” Odom said. “I had a lot of client golf and a lot of company executive golf. It benefitted me in a lot of ways in my career.”
In 2010, Odom’s childhood dream became a reality, as he retired from IBM and joined the Senior Mini Tour. In his four years as a professional golfer, Odom finished with two wins and was 37th on the Senior Mini Tour money list. He owns the senior course records at Hunters Creek, Star Fort National and the Links at Stoney Point, shooting a 61, 63 and 62, respectively.
“Once I retired from IBM, I said I wanted to give it a chance. I worked on it for a year and, in 2010, I turned professional,” Odom said. “It was a great time. I met a lot of great people. I had a great life in my career after IBM.”
Along with winning two tournaments, Odom finished just one shot shy of playing in the U.S. Senior Open.
“It just wasn’t in the cards for me to make it on the big stage, but I had a great time on the mini tours,” Odom said.
Odom said the best part of his four-year career was meeting all the other players and getting to pick up different tips and tricks he still uses today.
Injuries cut Odom’s career short, as he had four bulging discs in his back, shoulder surgery and several wrist surgeries.
Odom is now in his second year as Emerald’s golf coach, coaching both the boys and girls teams. Under his leadership, the Vikings had two players reach the 3A state tournament in 2021, both finishing in the top 50.
Seniors Randi Allen and Caroline Whitt will play college golf. Odom also coached Logan Pope, who is now golfing at Lander.
“Mr. Gary has been an amazing coach, as well as a mentor to me,” Whitt said in a message. “When he started coaching me three years ago, he really took me under his wing and taught me every aspect of the game of golf. I definitely wouldn’t be the golfer I am today without his help.”
Along with coaching the Vikings, Odom also is an instructor, helping teach the game to new golfers and those who want to improve at the sport.
“When I was approached, I was more than willing to help out. It’s been really enlightening being the head coach for the boys and the girls,” Odom said. “It’s good to see the kids grow in their abilities. It’s really enriched my life as an individual to be able to take what they have and build upon it and see what they can become.”