Similar to the main character in a novel, Parker Egbert has been on quite an adventure.
From waking up at 3:30 a.m. to train in Greenville, to gallivanting across the country to qualify for the Paralympic trials, swimming has taken Parker and his family to places he has never seen before.
This summer, he will continue that adventure as he was one of 10 swimmers chosen to represent the United States at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
“I couldn’t have prayed for anything better than Tokyo and what is kind of being presented to us right now,” Parker’s mom, Laura Egbert, said.
A lifelong dream started as therapy for Parker. As an 18-month old, Egbert, who was diagnosed with autism as an infant, would go to aquatic therapy. Laura Egbert said her son loved being in the water, and when he was done swimming, he was “a different child, who was calm. It did something to his body.”
That sense of peace and serenity never left Parker. Throughout the multiple hours of training and competitions, he always finds himself back in the water.
“I love the way the water feels on my face,” Parker Egbert said. “I feel happy (in the water).”
Egbert began to show that love for the water by dominating in every event he participated in. In his second full season competing with Emerald in 2019, Egbert set three school records with a 50.80 finish in the 100-yard freestyle, a 1:51.25 finish in the 200-yard freestyle and a 66.62 finish in the 100-yard backstroke.
When the COVID-19 pandemic prevented Parker from training, Egbert trained at home in an endless pool, an uninterrupted swim current that allowed him to continue to work on all four strokes.
“Even though everything was shut down, we were putting in the work every single day,” Laura Egbert said. “When COVID put everything on pause, we kept training. Parker was running eight miles a day and then he was (swimming) in the endless pool.”
When competitions resumed and Parker got his moment to shine, he did just that by dominating in his favorite event, the 100-meter backstroke. He finished in first with a time of 1:02.84. Just like his favorite swimmer, Michael Phelps, who Parker said he loves how fast he swims, Parker was more than six seconds faster than his next competitor.
Laura Egbert said when Parker was named to the 10-man roster, it was the realization of all the hard work and sacrifice that Parker put in.
“This is all we (have ever worked for),” Laura said. “All of the thousands of dollars we have spent on training, therapies and travel and when he was named to the team, I just felt this peace. It has not been an easy journey.”
Parker has documented every step of the journey. When he is not in the pool, Parker illustrates and writes short stories from his escapades in the pool to his participation in the Penguin Project and the Miracle League.
Parker gets to write a new one, as he debuts for Team USA as a 17-year-old. He already has a title for his newest adventure: “Parker Egbert and the Road to Tokyo” and he also has the title for his first chapter: “The Adventure Begins.” Although it will be his first time out of the country, Parker is focused on one thing: winning a medal.
“If I work really hard, I can reach my goals,” Parker said.