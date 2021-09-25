A relentless rushing attack and a productive second half led North Greenville University in a 38-7 win over Erskine on Saturday.
The Flying Fleet drop to 0-4 to start the season as they struggled to stop the run as the Crusaders finished with 450 rushing yards in the win.
"I think we were prepared to play a 60-minute game," Erskine coach Shap Boyd said. "That was one of the last things that we talked about this week was I can't get them to be perfect, but we can give 60 minutes of effort. Unfortunately, we have a few mistakes and we're cutting down on the mistakes, but we typically when we make a mistake on defense it ends up being a big thing."
Despite committing just five penalties all game, the Flying Fleet defense struggled to slow the North Greenville offense. All three of the Crusaders touchdown drives in the first half went for 90 or more yards.
Leading the charge for North Greenville was Dre Williams who ran for 169 yards on the ground and two touchdowns in the win. Boyd said that despite the lopsided numbers, he was pleased with the effort of his defense who had to deal with injuries at key positions.
"I'm gonna give North Greenville some credit, they just they went downhill at us and I think we held up for a certain amount of time. Then at some point, we didn't hold up anymore," Boyd said. "We're depleted at some positions to where we don't have the depth and I think that we probably got a little bit tired."
On offense, the Flying Fleet were also without starting quarterback Craig Pender and wide receiver Senkia McKie. Despite missing those key pieces, Erskine still moved the ball effectively with Bryce Jeffcoat under center. The redshirt sophomore completed 21 of his 36 passes for 229 yards and one touchdown in the loss.
Jeffcoat quickly got into a rhythm with senior wide receiver Javian Bellamy who caught 10 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown.
"They did a good job keeping the ball and moving the ball," Boyd said. "Obviously the job of an offense is more than just moving the ball, we got to get find a way to get points, but you got to move the ball and we did that against a good group. We have a long way to go, but I think they showed up and they competed against a good football team and that's a start."
GAME SUMMARY
North Greenville 7 14 7 10 — 38
Erskine 7 0 0 0 — 7
FIRST QUARTER
E — Javian Bellamy 67 pass from Bryce Jeffcoat (Bennett Caldwell kick)
NG — Dre Williams 84 run (Colin Karhu kick)
SECOND QUARTER
NG — Williams 7 run (Karhu kick)
NG —Logan Byrd 24 pass from Bryce Fields (Karhu kick)
THIRD QUARTER
NG — Fields 8 run (Karhu kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
NG — Fields 45 FG
NG — EJ Humphrey 18 run (Karhu kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — E: Jamaar Moore 13-40, Bryce Jeffcoat 4-6. NG: Dre Williams 19-169, EJ Humphrey 10-84, Cale Swift 7-91, Bryce Fields 7-32, Semaj Lakin 5-21, Cameron Payne 4-27, Yavin Smith 2-3.
Passing — E: Bryce Jeffcoat 21-36-229-1. NG: Bryce Fields 16-26-136-1.
Receiving — E: Javian Bellamy 10-148, JC Correll 4-28, Yong Lee 3-10, Devante Roberson 2-35, Dylan Shiflett 1-10, Jamaar Moore 1-(-2). NG: Joshua Edwards 5-37, Dre Williams 4-12, Logan Byrd 3-35, Matthew Martin 1-35, Christian Bruce 1-12, Cale Swift 1-5, Andrew Yates 1-0.
Records: North Greenville (3-1), Erskine (0-4).
Next game: 2 p.m. Saturday, Virginia University of Lynchburg at Erskine.