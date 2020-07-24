The margin for error shrunk dramatically Friday night for the Post 20 Greenwood Braves.
The team played a much cleaner game after Thursday’s home loss, but two throwing errors in the top of the fifth propelled North Augusta to a 3-0 win.
The first error allowed a North Augusta runner to advance to third, then another brought that runner home. North Augusta’s Cam Mitchum hit a two-run home run on the next at-bat.
Post 20 loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth with no outs, but couldn’t find one more hit to score. The Braves managed only one hit in the game, an infield single by Luke Poole in the sixth.
“It’s kind of a back breaker to not get anything out of that situation,” Post 20 coach Nate Hamilton said.
Mitchum’s home run was the second homer given up by Post 20 in consecutive days. The two-run homer sailed over the left field wall, between the 335- and 370-yard mark.
Post 20 started Garrett Hodges threw went five innings. Braylon Barbour entered in relief and gave up no hits.
“We stretched him out a little bit,” Hamilton said of Hodges. “It’s the best he’s thrown. They got all their runs right there in one spot and they got three consecutive hits. We made a couple mistakes and they made us pay for it. That’s timely hitting, right there. That’s good hitting right there, and we made a couple mistakes and they made us pay for it.”
North Augusta loaded the bases in the top of the sixth. Barbour struck out one batter, then Post 20 completed a double play to escape the jam.
Hamilton said he’d sound “like a broken record” when discussing what the team needed to improve.
“We don’t have a lot of power hitters and our game is line drives,” Hamilton said. “Hit the ball on the ground, get runners on and put pressure on them. Hitting the ball in the air doesn’t put pressure on.”
Post 20 will finish the regular season with two more games, both against Lexington, before the playoffs.