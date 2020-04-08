Josh Norman to donate $50,000 for meals
Greenwood native Josh Norman’s nonprofit Starz24 will pledge $50,000 to a relief fund meant to provide school meals and web-based school programs to kids across the country, Norman announced Wednesday in a video he posted on social media.
Norman said in the video that approximately 30 million kids in the United States rely on government subsidized school meals. He said Walmart matched his contribution with another $50,000 and that Publix has contributed to the cause in Greenwood.
Norman also directed viewers toward the Boys and Girls Clubs of America’s relief fund website. It can be found at bgca.org/JoshNorman.
Atlanta Falcons unveil new uniforms
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons are moving to black pants with black jerseys for their home uniforms in 2020 as part of a redesign the team says respects past fashion choices with updates “to match the modern progression of Atlanta.”
The team’s first redesign in 17 years also include white jerseys and white pants for road uniforms. The Falcons will wear continue to use black helmets.
Each new look features red stripes. The black home jerseys will have white numbers. The all-white road uniforms include black numbers.
Fan sues Tiger Woods, caddie for 2018 incident
A Florida man has filed a lawsuit against Tiger Woods and his caddie, claiming he suffered injuries from the caddie pushing him out of the way during the Valspar Championship that Woods played two years ago.
The civil complaint, filed Tuesday in Pinellas County, alleges Brian Borruso tried to take a selfie as Woods approached his tee shot left of the 13th green in the third round at Innisbrook, and that Joe LaCava “intentionally shoved” Borruso and caused him to stumble and fall into the crowd.
Josh Drechsel, the lawyer representing Borruso, said the lawsuit was filed two years after the tournament to get a better understanding of the injuries, which were described in the suit as “either permanent or continuing.”
NCAA grants DePaul player 6th year of eligibility
CHICAGO — DePaul guard Jalen Coleman-Lands was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA on Wednesday.
Coleman-Lands played in all 32 games this past season and led the Blue Demons with 63 3-pointers while averaging 11.1 points. He was limited to nine games the previous season because of a broken left hand in his first year competing at DePaul.
The Indianapolis product spent his first two years at Illinois and sat out the 2017-18 season after transferring to DePaul. He has averaged 10.8 points with 77 3s in 41 games for the Blue Demons.
Bryant’s new book tops best-seller list
Kobe Bryant is back atop the best-seller lists, days after the late Los Angeles Lakers superstar was selected to the Hall of Fame.
The latest release from Bryant’s Granity Studios, “The Wizenard Series: Season One” will debut at No. 1 on The New York Times’ middle-grade hardcover list that will be published April 19. Earlier this week, it had already hit No. 1 on Amazon’s bestseller list for children’s basketball books.
Bryant and daughter Gianna were among nine who died in a helicopter crash in late January
Season One, the latest installment of Bryant’s Wizenard story line that follows the progress of a young basketball player dealing with various trials and tribulations, was released last week.