CALHOUN FALLS — For the first 16 minutes of the game, the Calhoun Falls boys basketball team wasn't in rhythm.
They led Ware Shoals by four, but for the most part, the Flashes were struggling offensively outside of center Tre Sutton, who had accounted for 11 of the 28 Calhoun Falls first-half points.
Coming out of the halftime break, Flashes' coach Shawn Turman challenged his star players to make an impact in the second half, and they did just that.
The combination of Da'Quean Lewis and Jabori Norman started the second half on an 8-3 run in less than two minutes to set the tone for the rest of the second half, leading to a 76-44 win for the Flashes in their region opener.
"I just told them they needed to step up," Turman said. "They took the initiative and said 'say no more.'"
Lewis and Norman combined for 20 of the 30 Calhoun Falls third-quarter points, scoring 11 and nine respectively in the quarter. The pair had just six points combined in the first half.
Overall, Norman led the team with 22 points in the win, while Lewis and Sutton finished with 17 and 19 respectively.
When the Flashes' offense is running a peak efficiency, Lewis and fellow guard Ty Turman are drilling 3s, while Norman and Sutton are scoring from the paint. On Friday, the Flashes knocked down just one shot from behind the arc.
Since the shots weren't falling, Turman had to figure out another way to generate offense — so he sped up the game through its defense.
The Flashes moved into a 1-3-1 defense, which was extended down to make it look like a tight 1-2-2 zone, to control the paint better and force Ware Shoals to shoot. Though the Hornets hit a couple of jumpers in the second half, the rebounds and turnovers turned into quick shots on the other end of the floor.
"We just wanted to pressure the ball and ball handler more," Turman said. "We wanted to pressure the perimeter, get long rebounds and go."
Ware Shoals scored just nine points in the third quarter and 20 points in the second half. Lavarious Posley led the Hornets with 14 points in the loss.
