About a year ago, Josh Norman arrived in Greenwood to take part in a joyous ceremonial groundbreaking before a tightly packed crowd in the courtyard of the Brewer Recreation Center.
Friday’s return to Greenwood for Norman at the same location came much more low-key. Norman accepted a $25,000 donation for the Norman Teen Center, which began construction in a ceremony closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Norman, a Greenwood native NFL veteran who recently joined the Buffalo Bills, accepted the donation as another step toward providing Greenwood’s youths a place to spend time.
“Everybody’s inside because of the COVID-19 situation, but this is my hometown. I don’t need fanfare to come in from the streets. It’s my backyard. I come in and float out whenever we choose. We come in here today with Enviva, who has helped us out in a big way in sponsoring some of the stuff we have going on with the center. It’s all positive. This is home. This is home base. We go out and do other things, but we come back here.”
Norman, representatives from Enviva and the building’s architect took a tour of the building after a check presentation and remarks from Norman, state Sen. Floyd Nicholson, Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith and the Boys and Girls Clubs’ Lakelands region Director Sabrina Miller.
Enviva is the world’s largest producer of wood pellets, an energy source that generates heat and electricity. The company was founded in 2004 and seeks sustainable energy sources that replace fossil fuels and coal.
A relationship between Smith and Enviva plant manager Croft Hollingsworth started talks between Enviva and the city for the donation.
The 12,000 square-foot project will start with one building in the Brewer complex being completely renovated. The building is currently in the early stages of construction.
As Norman toured the future site of his center, he imagined each room one day being a tutoring lab, recording studio or video game room.
“Trust me, when we’re finished with it, it’s going to look completely different,” Norman said with a laugh to the small group of people with whom he toured the building.
Norman has worked to build the Teen Center for about 10 years. He initially struggled to find a site, but remarked Friday that the old Brewer center’s location is perfect for reaching all youths because it is in the center of Greenwood.
“This is my dream and what I wanted to happen,” Norman said. “We started getting together and crunching some numbers. Sure enough, they had a layout for me and we went for it full speed. This was pretty much broken into last year, and this year will be opening. Out of all that time, out of all those long droughts and previous back and forth about where we should be at, it all started with coming back here to do it. That’s just how it came about. It’s had its journey.”