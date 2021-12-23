The Index-Journal sports staff is counting down the top 10 sports stories of 2021. Here is the No. 9 story:
Because of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Dixie softball team was unable to defend its state championship title from 2019.
After going 20-6, Dixie was in the final game of its season, Game 2 of the 1A state championship game.
The Hornets took an early lead against Lake View thanks to a sac-fly by Matilyn Cox. Unfortunately for the Hornets, Lake View took control of the game after the lead change, winning 8-2.
“It’s been a great season,” Snipes said in June. “They have been a fun group to coach. They worked hard all year and they worked hard all year to get to this point. Unfortunately, somebody has to win and somebody has to lose. If you told me at the beginning of the season that we would be playing for a state championship, I would have told you were crazy.”
Though it ended its season just shy of the ultimate goal, Dixie finished its 2021 season as Upper State champions for the second time in three years (the 2020 season was cut short because of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic) and finished with a record of 20-7.
Since ending the season against Lake View, the Hornets changed head coaches, after Snipes retired. The school promoted assistant coach Samantha Ferguson to head coach.
“I’m really excited to come back,” Ferguson said in June. “I really thought this would be a job that I’d have maybe 10 years down the road just being so young and in my second year teaching. There’s only so many PE positions and I got one last year and now I am lucky enough to coach at Dixie.”
The Hornets also had three players selected to the All-Lakelands team, including Weslyn Bensel who was named the I-J Player of the Year.