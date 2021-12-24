The Index-Journal is counting down the top 10 sports stories of 2021. This is No. 8 on the list.
Abbeville defensive back Jeremiah Lomax had an impressive senior year for the Panthers.
He was selected for the Shrine Bowl and the North-South game after having five interceptions returned for touchdowns in five consecutive games. He also led the Panthers in solo tackles and first hits on kickoffs.
His interception feat left him just one interception for a TD short of the national record, which is held by Maurice Cooper and Ben Sukut, who are tied for the national pick-six record, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations. Cooper played at Saginaw Nouvel in Michigan and had six in 1994. Sukut, who played for Mission Viejo Capistrano Valley Christian in California, had six in 2012.
“I’ve watched him grow since the time he’s been playing rec ball,” Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said during the season. “He’s really matured in the weight room and the desire to be good is what I really love. His competitive spirit is so great. I think that is a huge part of what he is and what takes him a step above.”
Lomax started his feat Sept. 25 during a game at Belton-Honea Path. The next week, he had a 65-yard interception return for a touchdown against Crescent. He followed that with his third pick-six against Liberty, then added his fourth against West-Oak. His fifth and final interception for a touchdown – a 56-yard pick-six – was in a game against Ninety Six.
“He is the leader of the whole football team, bar none,” Nickles said during the season. “They take his personality. He is the most impressive leader we have this year. I’m as proud of him as any kid we’ve coached. I think he’s really bought into the Abbeville way. He works hard every day in the weight room. He’s just paid the price to be a good football player, and you see it on the field.”
Nickles said that, in the weight room, Lomax took the next step as a senior, jumping from bench pressing 250 pounds to 275 or 280 pounds. As he matured as a player, Lomax’s confidence in himself grew the past three years, which was one of the reasons he was able to lock down a side of the field.
“The people that I’ve been with since the 10th grade have always built my confidence up and tell me what I could do,” Lomax said during the season. “I didn’t believe it until I started doing it. Now, it feels great.”
Nickles said he never saw anything like it.
“A streak like that, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime event,” the coach said during the season. “I assume that five in a row is a national record. He is one off for six pick-sixes in a season. I think Jeremiah is the type of kid that keeps it in perspective. Yeah, that’s great but that’s not the goal each and every Friday night. Our goal is to win as many football games as we can.”