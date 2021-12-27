The Index-Journal is counting down the top 10 sports stories of 2021. This is No. 6 on the list.
McCormick native Mataeo Durant set the Blue Devils’ single-season rushing record this past season, surpassing Steve Jones’ 1972 mark of 1,236 yards to finish with 1,241 on the year. He finished his career with 2,562 career rushing yards.
His efforts earned him an All-ACC first team selection, the lone Blue Devil to be named to the first team.
“It’s just a great feeling just to watch him live out his dream,” Durant’s mother, Nakisha, said. “This kid has always dreamed of being big, but he had the work ethic will go along with it. His thing was that no one’s ever gonna outwork him and you cannot outwork him.”
Durant finished his career with Duke with his name etched in the team’s record books as he became the 12th player in school history to record four or more 100-yard rushing games.
“Football has been an integral part of my life since I was young and, because of my parents, that dream became a reality,” Durant said after the season. “All the camps my mom made me go to when I didn’t want to or all those long days on the road for my dad taking me to those camps paid off.”
After the season, Durant declared for the NFL Draft.
He spoke with the media after his final regular-season game.
“It’s a great feeling for me personally, but also for us as a whole, knowing that we’ve accomplished something from an offensive standpoint,” he said. “The offensive line creating holes in the running game. Coach Greg Frey did a good job of coaching the guys up front to give me the opportunity to break the rushing record.”
He spoke about teams stacking up against him in the box late in the season.
“I’m a team-first player,” he said. “I believe in my teammates and my teammates also believe in me. We can’t really do anything about what the defense is doing, whether they are stacking the box. I believe in my teammates and I believe that they will make plays for us.”
He talked about finishing his college career.
“There is a lot I can take away from this experience,” he said. “The people at Duke are amazing. They turned me into a better player and a better man. They’ve built me into something that not many people thought I’d be. I really want to thank them for everything that they’ve done for me, giving me the opportunity to play football and come to this great university.
“Coming from a small town, not a lot of people get this opportunity. I’m thankful that I was able to come here and seize the opportunity when I got it. A lot of people want to come to Duke, so I wanted to take pride in everything that I do.”