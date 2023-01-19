Lander wrestler Anthony Yacovetti had a moment to seize, and he wasn’t going to let it slip from his grasp.
Sure, he was matched up against a defending NAIA national champ, but Yacovetti is a respected wrestler, too.
And he showed why Thursday night at Horne Arena.
The junior came up big in the third period of the 197-pound match and became the ultimate decider in No. 5 Lander wrestling’s 19-14 win against Life University.
“He wasn’t intimidated. He went out there, made his own breaks,” Lander coach R.C. LaHaye said. “Lots of grit (from our team), lots of fight, lots of just tough, hard-nosed guys that worked really hard and make their own breaks.”
Yacovetti’s road to taking down Life’s Zane Lanham wasn’t easy. Although the Bearcat wrestler had a pair of takedowns through the first two periods, Lanham was never too far away in points with two escapes.
But when Lanham was within one point in the third, Yacovetti turned it up a notch.
Yacovetti recorded an escape and a crucial takedown to earn a 7-3 decision win, clinching a victory over the No. 2-ranked NAIA team for Lander (14-2, 4-0 SACC).
Just the match before, 184-pound wrestler Logan Hall found himself down by one to Life’s Myles Starke. As the No. 4-ranked Division II wrestler in his class, Hall is used to coming up big in pivotal situations.
Thursday night was no different
Hall captured an escape to send his match into overtime before his takedown gave him a 6-4 decision win, one that gave his team some breathing room late.
“That’s huge,” LaHaye said. “Just a lot of hard work from that young man and he finds a way to put himself in positions to win late in matches, so him just being clutch, that’s gonna help him come regionals and nationals.”
Along with Yacovetti and Hall, some of Lander’s top guys rose to the occasion as well.
David Hunsberger defeated Running Eagle wrestler Jack Bass in a 165-pound match with an escape and two takedowns in the third period, granting him a 6-4 decision win.
125-pounder James Joplin came up with a key takedown in the third period against a defending NAIA national finalist in a 3-1 Joplin decision.
Zeth Brower, on the other hand?
Well, he was just Zeth Brower.
The No. 1 141-pound wrestler dominated in his match with Life’s Chase Ayers with an 18-4 major decision.
“Just good all the way around, like I said, total team effort,” LaHaye said. “To beat a team that was ranked No. 2 in the country and won a national title two years ago, I mean, it’s a good win for us.”
Now as the Bearcats enter a string of conference matches, LaHaye’s key to success the rest of the way is simple.
“Just gotta keep doing what we’re doing,” LaHaye said. “Keep working hard, keep our weight down and keep really focused on one match at a time.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
