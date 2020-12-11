LAWRENCE, Kan. — Ochai Agbaji scored 18 points to lead four players in double figures, helping fifth-ranked Kansas roll to a 95-50 win over Omaha on Friday night in the Jayhawks’ final tune-up before beginning Big 12 play.
Mitch Lightfoot had a career-best 14 points, David McCormack had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyon Grant-Foster added 13 points off the bench as the Jayhawks (6-1) cruised to their 12th consecutive win at Allen Fieldhouse.
No. 8 Creighton 98, Nebraska 74
OMAHA, Neb. — Marcus Zegarowski scored 22 points, Denzel Mahoney had 20 and No. 8 Creighton used a big run in the second half to pull away and beat Nebraska 98-74 Friday night.
The Bluejays (4-1) weren’t sharp early but went on a powerful dunk- and 3-pointer-filled 30-7 surge after halftime to bounce back from their one-point loss at No. 5 Kansas on Tuesday.
Creighton has won eight of nine against the Cornhuskers (3-3) and lead the series 28-26. The Bluejays have won 13 straight regular-season home games against their in-state rival since losing in Omaha in 1995.
No. 9 Villanova 76, Georgetown 63
WASHINGTON — Collin Gillespie and Caleb Daniels each hit five 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead No. 9 Villanova past Georgetown 76-63 on Friday night in the Big East opener for both teams.
The game matched the preseason favorite Wildcats against a Hoyas team picked to finish at the bottom — but without fans and on unusual turf — it had the competitive feel for about 30 minutes of a conference tourney game in March.
No. 11 West Virginia 62, North Texas 50
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sean McNeil scored 15 points and No. 11 West Virginia rallied in the second half for a 62-50 win over North Texas on Friday.
Taz Sherman added 13 points and Derek Culver had 10 points — all in the second half — and 10 rebounds for the Mountaineers (5-1), who trailed by eight points at halftime but scored the first 18 points of the second half to take control.