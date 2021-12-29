The Index-Journal sports staff is counting down the top 10 sports stories of 2021. Here is the No. 4 story:
Heading into the bottom of the sixth, the Post 20 softball team was in an unfamiliar situation. For the first time since the team was created 58 days earlier, Post 20 had just given up a four-run lead.
It answered in the bottom of the frame and celebrated in the circle after Laurelee Scott pitched a perfect inning in the seventh, winning the state championship 7-5.
“I can’t explain it,” Tee Timmerman said in late July. “I’m just super excited for the girls and what they have accomplished. They had a set of goals when they came out here. They knew they were the first team, and they wanted to be the first team to be the first in everything.”
Post 20 started the championship game off quickly, scoring the first four runs of the game. In the bottom of the sixth, Post 20 made three uncharacteristic errors, leading to a four-run top of the sixth.
But Post 20 was made up of players who had played for and won a state championship, so the loss of the lead didn’t faze it. Instead, it answered immediately.
Back-to-back RBI doubles by Laurelee Scott and Gracie Lollis gave Post 20 a lead in the bottom of the sixth. The pair drove in four of the seven runs in the game.
“They knew what they had to do and that’s when I can see it, believe it or not,” Timmerman said. “Did I know we were going to win? No, but I knew they were going to do everything that they could.”
Four players finished with a multi-hit game.
After so many firsts in its inaugural season, Timmerman wants to see Post 20 continue to thrive as it moves into its second season and beyond.
“Hopefully, it spurs a lot more interest, to have more teams come in,” Timmerman said. “Hopefully, we’ve created enough interest that I’ll have that 25 girls at tryouts. That was one goal is to just have some fun with them.”