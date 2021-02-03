No. 3 Lander women defeat UNC Pembroke
The No. 3 Lander women’s basketball team got a career-high 25 points from freshman Natalia Crooke while Zamiya Passmore added 18 points and 11 assists as the undefeated Bearcats handled Peach Belt Conference rival UNC Pembroke 91-53 Wednesday evening at Horne Arena.
Lander improved to 10-0 overall and 8-0 in the Peach Belt. The Braves fell to 1-5, 1-4.
Lander’s Parker named Wrestler of the Week
Sophomore Darius Parker of the Lander wrestling team has been named the SACC Wrestler of the Week, as announced by the conference office on Wednesday.
Parker went a flawless 4-0 the past week, earning victories over Averett, King, Emmanuel and Belmont Abbey at the 197-weight class.
The Fort Myers, Fla., native won by decision, major decision and pinned two opponents in his four matches. He is 5-0 this season.
LU women’s lacrosse picked fourth
The Lander women’s lacrosse has been voted to finish fourth in the Gulf South Conference preseason coaches poll, as announced by the conference office Wednesday.
In a contested poll, only 10 points separated first from last. The Bearcats, who earned seven points, were two points away from third place Lee. Young Harris, who picked up 15 points and three first-place votes was voted to finish first. Alabama Huntsville was picked to finish second with 14 total points and two first-place votes.
The Bearcats also saw four players named to the GSC preseason watch list, with sophomores Emmy Peterson, Alyssa Suchan, Damyia Gregory and Tiyonna Hall representing Lander.
USC football signs four on Signing Day
The South Carolina Gamecocks completed their recruiting class by signing four players on National Signing Day. The Gamecocks added DL T.J. Sanders (Marion), DB LaDareyen Craig (Mobile, Alabama), LB Kolbe Fields (New Orleans, Louisiana) and LB Tavareon Martin-Scott (Fort Wayne, Indiana).
Sanders is a 6-foot-5, 275-pound 3-star prospect from state finalist Marion High School. Craig is a 3-star prospect who had offers from Mississippi State and Oregon State. Fields is another 3-star prospect who stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 205 pounds. Tavareon Martin-Scott joins the Gamecocks after playing junior college at Dodge City Community College in Kansas.
Clemson ranked 5th on Signing Day
Clemson’s most recent berth in the College Football Playoff was arguably its least successful, but a 49-28 semifinal loss to Ohio State didn’t appear to damage the Tigers’ appeal to recruits.
Six consecutive appearances in the game’s final four, with national championships in 2016 and 2018, are difficult to overlook.
The Tigers’ 2021 signing class was rated No. 5 nationally by 247Sports and the best in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Even better for coach Dabo Swinney and his staff, 12 of Clemson’s 19 incoming freshmen are already enrolled, led by five-star all-purpose back Will Shipley.
Will Muschamp hired as analyst at Georgia
Former South Carolina coach Will Muschamp has accepted an off-field position at Georgia, his alma mater, as an analyst on Kirby Smart’s staff.
Smart said Wednesday that Muschamp, also a former Florida head coach, will focus on defense. He played at Georgia as a defensive back from 1991-94 and is a former defensive coordinator at Auburn, Louisiana State and Texas.
EA Sports bringing back College Football game
Video game maker EA Sports announced Tuesday that it is bringing back its college football series, which was shelved eight years ago after the NCAA was sued for not sharing revenue from the game with college athletes.
Though there is still much to be sorted out when it comes to whether and how college players will be permitted to profit from the use of their names, images and likenesses in the game, Electronic Arts has already taken steps to relaunch the popular franchise.