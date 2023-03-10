It’s Zeth Brower’s favorite time of the year.
A time where all the hard work finally pays off.
And a moment that all collegiate wrestlers dream of: competing for a national championship.
“It’s the most fun, (the) national tournament,” Brower said. “At the same time, it’s chaotic, it’s stressful, but you gotta find comfort in all that and I like to. You did all that work through the whole year.
“Last two days of the season, you gotta go out with a bang, so why stress about it? Why worry about it? Just go out there and do your best.”
Brower along with eight other Lander wrestlers will be competing in this weekend’s NCAA Division II National Championships starting Friday.
The Bearcats (20-2, 10-0 SACC) stormed their way to nationals, breaking a Super Regional II record with 164 team points and winning its second-straight conference championship.
Seven Lander wrestlers won Super Region championships Feb. 25 in Pembroke, North Carolina with one second-place finish and a third-place finish.
The No. 2-ranked Bearcats have a lot of momentum going into nationals in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Lander coach R.C. LaHaye couldn’t be more thrilled.
“I’m excited for the guys, they put a lot of hard work in, and a lot of time has gone into this practice room,” LaHaye said. “We’ve been all over the country this year, traveling, wrestling some of the best teams in the country.
“We’re ready to lay it on the line and end the season with an exclamation point.”
Luckily for LaHaye, some of the best wrestlers in the country are on his team.
Lander boasts seven wrestlers ranked inside the top 10 in their respective classes, including five inside the top five. Brower leads the Bearcats, being ranked No. 1 in the 141-pound class and coming in as a defending national champion.
The redshirt junior has also posted a 27-0 record, winning six matches by pin. James Joplin is No. 3 in the 125-pound class, Elijah Lusk is No. 4 in the 133-pound class, David Hunsberger is No. 4 in the 165-pound class and Logan Hall is No. 4 in the 184-pound class.
Those five along with Jack Tangen, Gage Bernall, Anthony Yacovetti and Juan Edmond-Holmes will be competing for individual titles.
“We’ve been wrestling everybody all year, we’re all tough, we’re all ready. I don’t think anybody’s nervous about anything,” Joplin said.
As for the team, Lander has a very real chance at notching the program’s first title in its young history but will face stiff competition.
Ranked above the Bearcats is No. 1 Central Oklahoma, a squad that has 10 ranked wrestlers. Behind Lander is St. Cloud State and Wisconsin-Parkside tied for third. However, LaHaye’s team isn’t intimidated, and will look to take this weekend one step at a time.
“We originally set a goal of top four in the country and this team has surpassed that expectation. We can win a national championship,” LaHaye said. “We’ve got several guys here that can win individual national titles, we’ve got nine guys I think can be All-Americans.
“(Winning the title), that’s the pinnacle of the sport. These guys all individually want to be national champions, and man, if they go out and be their best, we’re going to have a chance to bring one home as a team.”
