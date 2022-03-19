After its comeback came up just short on Friday, the Lander softball team looked to rebound against No. 15 North Georgia.
Unfortunately for the Bearcats, a pair of errors and a pair of walks led to a 7-2 defeat in the first game of their doubleheader, while timely hitting for the Nighthawks led to a late win in the second game of the series finale.
The series loss was the first of the season for the Bearcats, who drop to 24-5 on the season.
"If we want to take the next step and be the type of team that we want to be, then we have to be able to do the little things," Lander coach Glen Crawford said. "If you go back and look at the games, there was an inning or two that we didn't do the little things and big things happened to us. They took advantage of them and got runs."
In the first game, North Georgia capitalized on Lander's mistakes early. The Nighthawks put two baserunners on thanks to a pair of Lander errors. Back-to-back walks drove in the first run of the game. A double to left and a ground out to second drove in the final three runs of the inning, giving North Georgia four runs on one hit.
Lander cut the deficit in half with a single by Bridgett Tierney and a double steal in the third, but North Georgia tacked on a run in the fifth off a double steal and two unearned runs in the sixth thanks to a single to center.
In Game 2, Lander struck first, scoring on an infield single from Abbie Behe. For the next four innings, pitching dominated, as the two teams combined for three base runners. North Georgia finally got on the board with a lined shot to center field for a solo home run to kick off the sixth inning. The Nighthawks took a two-run lead in the top of the seventh thanks to a wild pitch and an infield single.
Just like on Friday, Lander came up just short, as the Bearcats plated a run in the seventh, but couldn't move the runner over from first with less than two outs.
Overall, Lander did well offensively, putting 17 runners on base in the two Saturday games, but it just couldn't get a timely hit, leaving 14 runners on base.
"We swung the bat well all game," Crawford said. "We just stopped being aggressive … We hit their pitching, we just have to do the little things."
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.