Playing a college basketball season during the coronavirus pandemic is “like building a sandcastle in quicksand,” Lander women’s basketball coach Kevin Pederson said.
Already this season, Pederson has arranged a stretch of games only for them to disintegrate because of shutdowns or pauses in other programs.
“We played Augusta right before the break, and it was ironic because it was the fourth scouting report we had prepared for, and we finally got to play a game,” Pederson said.
Lander had its own three-week pause in November, but practices have gone smoothly since then. The Bearcats will start the new year at 1:30 p.m. today, facing Belmont-Abbey at Finis Horne Arena.
Players will not expend a year of eligibility this season, the NCAA decided. The effort to keep the season going means Pederson is focused less on wins and losses and more on his players’ mental and physical health.
“I think the one thing that this has taught us is you have to roll with the punches,” Pederson said. “It doesn’t do any good to get upset about it. Everyone’s dealing with it, and the thing we have been doing is just really focusing on our team. Can we do right by our players? I ask them every day, ‘What do you want out of this season?’ Because you’re not going to get a full (schedule), there’s a 17-game schedule the rest of the way and there’s no way we play all 17 games. ... We need to make sure our players’ mental health is good. These players are struggling with not playing games and lots of practices and a lot of unknowns.”
Last season ended in heartbreaking, unprecedented fashion, with a top-seeded Lander team poised to host an NCAA tournament regional having its season canceled because the NCAA canceled its postseason tournaments as the pandemic spread into the United States. The Bearcats’ top seniors, Jessica Harris and Tabitha Dailey, graduated.
It may be unlikely that Lander can replicate the offensive production of Harris and Dailey this season, but the Bearcats bring back plenty of talent with 2020 Peach Belt Freshman of the Year Zamiya Passmore and Amiaya Melvins in the backcourt and Makaila Cange and Miriam Recarte down low.
Pederson said he thinks Cange and Passmore are two of the best players in the Peach Belt Conference.
“We can do a lot of good things this year, but the question is, are Zamiya and Makaila ready to take that next step? Can Zamiya go from Freshman of the year to First-Team All-Conference? Can Makaila go from a kid who played about 15 to 20 minutes a game to a kid who can play 25 to 30 minutes per game? From a talent standpoint, I think they are two of the very best players in our league.”
While several other Division II teams in the region and the country are shutting down or having many players opt out, Lander hasn’t had a single player leave the program. Pederson thinks the Bearcats’ winning track record is to thank.
“Because we have kids who are in a winning system, they know nothing but winning and they are used to winning — we don’t know how good we’re going to be this year, but in our recent history they expect to be at that level,” Pederson said. “I haven’t had a kid ask about opting out. We haven’t had one kid say, ‘I don’t want to play this year.’”