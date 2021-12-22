The Index-Journal is counting down the top 10 sports stories of 2021. This is No. 10 on the list.
The Lander women’s basketball team had an amazing run during the 2020-21 season, being ranked No. 1 for most of the season and winning every game during Peach Belt Conference play to win the regular-season championship.
After going 14-0 in the regular season for the first time in school history, the Bearcats lost to North Georgia in a thriller, 72-70, in the PBC tournament championship game. The Bearcats made their first appearance in the Final Four after defeating Azusa Pacific.
After a fast start that saw Lander jump out to a 33-24 lead late in the first half, the Bearcats struggled offensively in the second half as Drury used a 30-12 run to take control of the game.
Lander trailed by double digits in the fourth quarter, but it frantically put together one final run down the stretch and cut the deficit to 68-65 with 40 seconds remaining.
Lander junior Miriam Recarte missed a game-tying 3-pointer and Drury scored the game’s final six points at the free-throw line to put the game out of reach.
Zamiya Passmore led Lander with a game-high 27 points and seven assists. Recarte scored 15 points and Makaila Cange added seven points and 13 rebounds.
Passmore averaged 20.8 points per game to pace the Bearcats on the season.