A lot of Lander’s newest sports have seen a lot of firsts over the past few years, and men’s lacrosse is no exception.
The Bearcats won the Peach Belt Conference regular-season title with a perfect 5-0 mark in conference play.
However, they still have unfinished business to attend to.
The Lander men’s lacrosse team will be the No. 1 seed in the upcoming PBC tournament, hoping to claim another first in the team’s first conference tournament title.
“Obviously, we’re very excited about it. I know the school’s excited about it, but there’s still work to be done, ” Lander coach Anthony LePore said. “We want to win the conference tournament and see where the chips fall for the NCAA Tournament.”
LePore’s team has run an impressive 2023 campaign, playing to an 11-4 record overall. Lander will play the winner of Alabama-Huntsville and Young Harris in the semifinals at home Sunday.
Should the Bearcats win that matchup, they’ll play May 6 in the conference championship at Van Taylor Stadium, but this isn’t its first rodeo against these teams.
In the six-team PBC, the Bearcats beat each of their conference opponents by at least five goals, including runner-up Flagler on April 15. But the Bearcats aren’t taking this tournament lightly. They know how talented each of their conference foes are.
“Beating a team twice in the same season’s really hard, so we don’t expect these games to be easy or going into them thinking that we’re just going to have a repeat performance,” LePore said.
“There’s very good teams and very capable coaches in our conference and they will have their teams really well prepared.”
Thankfully for LePore, he has a talented team himself.
Through the regular season, leading goal-scorer Kyle DeCrispino is second in the Peach Belt in goals with 42. Adam Mather is the conference leader in points with 62 and second in the conference in assists with 27.
Lander also has talent near the net with Nicholas Paige as goaltender. His .574 save percentage is good for second in the PBC. As a unit, the Bearcats are first in the conference in goals (230), assists (158), points (388) and shots on goal (459).
“We’re feeling pretty good right now. We’re relatively healthy and we’re excited about the tournament,” LePore said.
This season has been a long time coming for the program and players such as Mather who have been there since the beginning in 2020. Those seniors have obviously brought a lot of program firsts for the program, and they’ll aim to add one more over the next week or so.
“When we set out to build this thing four years ago, one of our main goals was (winning) a conference championship and, of course, (getting an) NCAA Tournament (bid),” LePore said.
“It’s a very competitive league, a lot of really good teams, a lot of really good players, so we want to be annually competing for the conference championship, that’s something we talk about a lot. One of our goals is to be one of the flagship programs here at Lander University and I think that winning conference championships helps you do that.”