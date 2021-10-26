History was made at the Greenwood Touchdown Club on Monday.
Ninety Six’s Payne Davis, who was named the Week 5 Greenwood Touchdown Club Defensive Player of the Week, won the Offensive Player of the Week for Week 7, making him the first in the club’s history to win both offensive and defensive honors.
Davis went 12-for-17 and tallied 318 yards and three touchdown’s in the Wildcats 57-40 loss to Crescent on Oct. 9.
The Wildcats swept the Week 7 awards as fellow senior Matthew Deal was named the Defensive Player of the Week. Deal had five tackles, two pass breakups, one interception and received a defensive grade of 94% against Crescent.
After being named the I-J Player of the Week and the South Carolina Football Coaches Association 4A Offensive Player of the Week, Greenwood’s Ve Morton completed the trifecta, winning the Week 8 Greenwood Touchdown Club Offensive Player of the Week.
Morton broke the Greenwood High School record for rushing yards in a single game, as he tallied 335 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 39 carries against Greer on Oct. 15.
For the second-time this season, the Defensive Player of the Week honors were given to an Abbeville Panther. This time it was senior linebacker Logan Busbee who led the team with eight solo tackles, all in the first half, in Abbeville’s 54-0 win over West-Oak.
This season, Busbee has tallied 51 total tackles, a forced fumble and four pass breakups, an impressive showing considering that he had hip surgery this past offseason.
Dixie’s Marshall Dunn and Greenwood Christian’s Garrett Doolittle were also honored as the FCA’s Players of the Year.
The Touchdown Club’s guest speaker knows a thing or two about playing linebacker, as a Clemson alum and former Pittsburgh Steeler, Lavon Kirkland spoke. Kirkland, a Lamar, South Carolina native, played 11 seasons in the NFL, tallying more than 1,000 tackles along with 19.5 sacks and 11 interceptions.
The inside linebacker, credited a lot of his success to his former coach and recent guest speaker, Danny Ford.
“I had an incredible time at Clemson,” Kirkland said. “Great atmosphere, great education and then I went on to get drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers. You can’t get any better that coming from Clemson and then going to Pittsburgh.”
After sharing stories about his playing days and speaking about his involvement with the Bridge Builders of Excellence Program, members were able to pick Kirkland’s brain about football.
Then the inevitable question arose: Would you consider helping out Clemson if they contacted you?
“If they wanted me back, I’d truly go there and (help) them. Clemson University has been so amazing to me,” Kirkland said.